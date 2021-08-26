Interchange
Interchange met on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Quinlivan and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Paula Tacke from the Mead Cultural Education Center announced two upcoming events at the Mead: The Haunted History Tour and the Haunted History Tour Overnight experience. Tickets for both events will go on sale on Oct. 1. Julie Amsberry from Yankton Area Arts announced that the Mighty Mo Photo Exhibit is currently open with the People’s Choice Award being announced on Sept. 3. Dana Schmidt from the Yankton Community Library announced a Warm Welcome at the Library event on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 3:30-6 p.m. This event is a partnership with the Yankton Area Elks. There will be fun activities and a free sweatshirt for kids. The library is also hosting a walking tour in the Lincoln School neighborhood on Sept. 7. This event is free but preregistration is required.
Kathy Quinlivan introduced guest speakers Marissa Terca and Vic Wunderle from NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The NFAA will be hosting the World Archery Championships in September. They are expecting participants from about 100 countries. It is estimated that 80 million viewers from around the world will be watching this event. Volunteers are needed to help with this event. You can find more information or register to volunteer at www.yankton2021.org/volunteer or by calling 605-260-9279.
The meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, at noon will be cancelled with a special after-hours meeting in its place. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Ben’s Brew Station at 5:30 p.m. RSVP’s will be required. Please watch your email or our Facebook page for more information.
