AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY
SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University has announced students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
This fall, the Dean’s List recognizes more than 900 full-time students hailing from 30 states and 26 countries who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
Area students include:
Avon — Lauren Elizabeth Sees
Beresford — Mykenzie Mae Farley, Makayla M. Olson
Chancellor — Madison Renae Johnson, Codi Lynn Stirling, Kayleigh A. Thill
Dakota Dunes — Courtney Elizabeth Chrystal
Davis — Cooper James Benning
Fordyce, NE — Valerie Ann Kaiser
Freeman — Hannah Rae Eberts, Lily N. Wipf
Jefferson — Celine Therese Bernard, Claire Lucille Bernard
McCook Lake — Serena Marie Voegeli
Parker — Elizabeth Marie Gullikson
Platte — Caden Reid Tegethoff, Abigail Ann Vanden Berge
Scotland — Nora V. Winckler,
Vermillion — Basmala Alemam, Benjamin Anthony Burbach, Susanna Joy Ford, Kara E. Klemme, Andrew James Kronaizl, Evelyn Rose Marie Saltzgiver, Amber Lynn Schulz, Brianna Mae Wildermuth
Yankton — Anna Marie Carda, Nicholas Collin Doby, Kellie Renae Geigle, Molly Agnes Savey, Ryan Thomas Schulte, Elizabeth J. Schwartz
NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY
ABERDEEN — Northern State University in Aberdeen has released the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list.
Area students who achieved dean’s list status and requested that their names be released to the media are listed below, grouped by state and hometown:
Dimock — Madison Zwinger
Parker — Crystal Cook
Vermillion — Hannah Gruhn
DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University recently released its fall 2022 dean’s list which includes a total of 311 university students.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.
The following area students from this area have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester:
Armour — Bailey Spaans
Avon — Allyson Hamilton
Freeman — Emmarie Edwards, Shay Saarie
Geddes — Sidney Muckey
Irene — Ethan Engen, Gavin Spurrell
Jefferson — Brodey Ballinger
Lake Andes — Brianna Deurmier
Marion — Lisa Anderson, Odalite Pankratz
Menno — Morgan Edelman
Parker — Tessa Hertel
Parkston — Keelie Konfrst, Lexy Leischner, Deanna Luikens
Platte — Grayson Hanson, Ashton Summerville
Tripp — Jordan Dierks, Mattilynn Reiner, Aletheia Underhile
Tyndall — Brianna Pesek, Macy Sternhagen
Vermillion — Jakob Dobney, Brenna Mockler, Justin Sorensen
Wagner — Abigail Brunsing
Yankton — Megan McCorkell, Madison Wubbena
CLARE DAHLHOFF
OMAHA, Neb. — College of Saint Mary announces its dean’s list and president’s honor roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the fall 2022 semester. In total, 143 students were named to the dean’s list, while 89 were named to the president’s honor roll.
To qualify for the College of Saint Mary’s Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.
Local students include:
Vermillion — Clare Dahlhoff, Biology, Freshman, President’s Honor Roll
ANNA ARMBRUST
DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2022. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
The four colleges within UMD are: College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS); College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP); Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE); and Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE).
Area honorees include:
Vermillion — Anna Armbrust, Freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A
GRETCHEN KLEINSCHMIT
ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Gretchen Kleinschmit of Hartington, Nebraska, was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester, which ended Dec. 12, 2022.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 171 made the President’s List and 794 made the Dean’s List.
