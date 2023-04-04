A new Farm Bill is being developed by federal legislators in the House and Senate, along with input from lobbyists and the Biden administration. The current 2018 Farm Bill expires at the end of 2023.

Now is the time to consider provisions that should be included in the 2023 Farm Bill, not just to regulate conservation and economic programs, but also those which protect the safety and health of agricultural producers. Why should the Farm Bill address the physical and behavioral well-being of farmers?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.