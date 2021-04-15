YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
Peggy Schiedel and Donna DeJean made a Motion/Second to approve the minutes from the November 2020 meeting.
Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Liz Lynch, second by Fran Fox. Report will be filed for audit.
Volunteer sheet went around for the months of November and December 2020, and January, February and March 2021.
Candles were lit to represent two GFWC members who passed away. Discussion was held on how to honor them. Motion made by Judy Ray, second by Liz Lynch to make a donation to Meade Cultural Center in memory of Joan Neubauer and to donate a book to the Yankton Library in honor of Muriel VanGerpen. Motion carried.
President Harens reported on club activities during our long Covid break: greetings have been sent to those in need, items have been donated to the Clothing Closet and Contact Center, and a Christmas tree was decorated for display at the Meade Cultural Center. Donations are always appreciated by the many supportive organizations; members with items to donate may contact Kathy Harens for assistance.
Discussion was held on having a June meeting. We will have a potluck salad lunch at 11 a.m. on June 12 at Riverside Park.
Cindy Filips reminded members about the hazardous waste disposal event and the separate Great American Cleanup which will be held April 24. Participants will gather at Fantle Memorial Park at 9 a.m. for the cleanup event.
Peggy Schiedel reported that the donation to Pathways, with some additional funds that she provided, will pay for their costs to store donated items for a year. She also informed members about several new programs that United Way will be supporting.
Yankton Community Library is requesting donations for the summer reading program. Club will discuss acting on the request at the May meeting.
Liz Lynch, who is the new GFWC State President asked for input on holding a state convention. She suggested bringing in a speaker — Sara Egge. Sarah has local ties and has written a book on women’s suffrage; an appropriate topic in this 100th year since women gained the right to vote. Motion made by Peggy Scheidel, second by Donna DeJean to hold the convention at a time convenient for the speaker. Motion carried.
Club members who have had birthdays during the past few months were celebrated.
Door prizes were awarded to Judy Ray, Marilyn Huntley, LaVerna Magstadt, Priscilla Mazourek, Peggy Scheidel, Liz Lynch, and JoAnn Huitema.
DELTA KAPPA GAMMA
The presenter for the Delta Kappa Gamma meeting was Jesse Bailey from Pathways. Jesse presented to DKG last October. Jesse discussed future plans for Pathways to expand. They are planning to go from the ability to house 48 clients to up to 106 clients. Pathways is hoping for a grant to help pay for the purchase of property for the expansion. Pathways welcomes volunteers for various needs at Pathways. They are also hoping to build partnerships with area establishments for job searches.
Meeting began by approving the treasurer’s report and the minutes from the last meeting. There was discussion about the upcoming State Convention to be held in June. State President Terri Cordrey will plan to attend the next DKG meeting via zoom to discuss plans for the State meeting. Officers for next year were discussed and will be finalized at the April 8t meeting.
DKG will continue to donate needed items to Pathways. Annual membership fees are due in June. Discussion regarding COVID shot and availability. Next meeting via zoom will be April 8, 2021.
