Summer is in full swing and that means it’s time for the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton SUV raffle.
This year marks the raffle’s eighth year as a community event. Tickets are on sale through Wednesday, Aug. 3. There are 1,000 tickets available for $100 each, and all proceeds go directly towards supporting Club operations.
Ticket purchasers have a chance to win several early bird prizes as well as this year’s Grand Prize, a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The drawing for the Trailblazer will be held in person at the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, on Wednesday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Early-bird prizes will be drawn every Friday of the weeks leading up to the Grand Prize drawing on Aug. 3. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. each Thursday to be eligible for early bird prize drawings on Friday. Names will be re-entered after winning an early bird prize, meaning the earlier you purchase a ticket, the more chances you have to win an early bird prize. This year’s early bird prize pool contains a wide variety of exciting prizes, so don’t wait to purchase your ticket.
“Our raffle in Yankton provides an opportunity to directly support the youth in our community. Our mission states it best: to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most. As one of our largest fundraisers of the year, we hope to sell as many tickets as possible to provide as many opportunities as possible for the youth,” said Executive Director Koty Frick.
Boys & Girls Club of Yankton serves an average of 265 youth every day for summer programming and focuses on priority outcomes of academic success, character & leadership, and healthy lifestyles. To support Club youth, you can purchase a raffle ticket online at www.greatfuturessd.org/suvraffle, or at the Boys & Girls Club, Hy-Vee, 9th Street Clothing, Northtown Automotive, Ace Hardware, KVHT/Classic Hits Radio, and Riverfront Broadcasting.
This event is made possible by First Dakota National Bank, and other contributing sponsors: Northtown Automotive, KVHT/Classic Hits Radio, Yankton Rexall Drug, Ace Hardware, Mead Lumber, Mozak’s Floors & More, Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, Riverfront Broadcasting and the UPS Store.
