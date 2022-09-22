The Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) — the city’s only open and affirming church — is inviting the interested general public to join a book study this fall. Sessions in the church’s Pilgrim Hall (5th & Walnut) begin on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and continue Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26.
Each session begins with a soup supper at 5:30 p.m. Freewill donations for the supper will be directed to the church’s building fund. Supper will be followed by an hour of interaction with the book, concluding by 7 p.m.
The book being studied is “Colors of Hope: A Devotional Journal from LGBTQ+ Christians,” edited by Melissa Guthrie. The Iowa native is an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), and a graduate of Wartburg College, now living in North Carolina where she serves as Executive Director + Minister with AllianceQ, the Disciples’ LGBTQ+ organization.
The book uses the colors of the pride flag to prompt themes for devotions that present a range of views, all full of hope, along with journal prompts and calls to action. For each week, readers will find an invocation, introduction, reading, daily reflections, benediction, and list of resources.
Copies of the book are available for purchase at the church office (enter through the alley west of the church building) or can be obtained online.
You may sign up for the study at the church’s website (https://yanktonucc.org) or call the church office at 605-665-7320. Pastor at the church, which is fully accessible, is the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan.
