The Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) — the city’s only open and affirming church — is inviting the interested general public to join a book study this fall. Sessions in the church’s Pilgrim Hall (5th & Walnut) begin on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and continue Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26.

Each session begins with a soup supper at 5:30 p.m. Freewill donations for the supper will be directed to the church’s building fund. Supper will be followed by an hour of interaction with the book, concluding by 7 p.m.

