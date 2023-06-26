Birthdays Jun 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eleanor HertzEleanor Hertz — still a firecracker at age 95! She was born in Menno on July 4, 1928, to Theodore and Emelia Mehlhaf. Birthday greetings may be sent to PO Box 466, Menno, SD 57045. More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated Jun 23, 2023 More Jobs Jobs HR Representative - L&M Radiator, Inc. 