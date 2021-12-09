“The Carols of Christmas” will again ring out on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m., from the seasonally decorated, historic sanctuary of the Yankton United Church of Christ-Congregational at Fifth and Walnut streets.
But renewing this tradition did not happen without a great deal of thought and preparation.
“We are a Christian congregation that takes seriously the teaching to love our neighbors as ourselves. That means making people feel safe and accepted. In fact, we begin every Sunday morning by saying, ‘Whoever you are and wherever you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here,’” said Jennifer Powell, director of the YUCC Adult Choir. “So, we knew we couldn’t present a concert without making every effort to protect the audience and musicians from the threat of COVID-19.”
All choir members and all instrumentalists will be masked, and the guest brass quintet — the popular group, A Touch of Brass, from northeast Nebraska — will be using bell covers.
All audience members must also be masked. And if some people don’t feel their circumstances will allow them to attend, Powell noted, “We actually have choir members who may not be able to participate because of personal health issues, so, even though we would love for everyone to come, we realize that will probably not be possible.”
The choir will be singing three Christmas anthems, including one accompanied by the brass. The brass quintet will play several carols of their own, and small groups from within the choir will perform specialty pieces.
Most important, however, is that all in attendance will be invited to “go caroling” by singing old favorites as a group.
The public is invited; the sanctuary is fully accessible through its elevator entrance. And the choir hopes all who feel comfortable attending will join them for this special event.
For more information, contact the church office (secretary@yanktonucc.org; 605-665-7320) or visit the Yankton UCC website (www.yanktonucc.org). The Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan is pastor.
