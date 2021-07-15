INTERCHANGE
Welcoming new members was the focus of the July 12, 2021 meeting of the Yankton Interchange. Meeting was held at noon at the Best Western Minerva’s.
President Kathy Quinlivan was the presiding officer for the 15 in-person and one online attendees. The meeting was called to order and pledge of allegiance recited.
Kathy Greeneway, First Dakota Brokerage Services ad Yankton School Board member, noted that the Yankton School Board meets July 12 and one of their first topics of discussion will be how to handle medical marijuana. Dana Schmidt, director of the Yankton Community Library discussed the library’s summer reading program and upcoming speakers. Paula Tacke, resource development coordinator of the Meade Cultural Education Center, announced the center’s upcoming event Tea at the Meade, slated July 25, 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. In addition, the Meade Cultural Education Center’s Aug. 6 Feed Your Mind series will feature Doug Haar, who will present on the North Alabama Historical Project.
Shannon Viereck, assistant vice president of engagement with Mount Marty, reported that Mount Marty will host a “Meet the Lancers” event at Westside Park on Friday, July 30. This is an opportunity for the community to meet members of Mount Marty’s 100-member football team. Tickets are $10 per meal.
The July 12 Interchange program was an introduction of new members. Becky Wiswall, Becky McManus and Jodi Kubal provided highlights of their professional lives and engagement in the Yankton community.
The next Interchange meeting will be July 26, at noon, at the Best Western. Rita Nelson, workforce development coordinator with Yankton Progressive Growth, will present on area workforce development.
