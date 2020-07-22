SOUTHEAST TECHNICAL COLLEGE
SIOUX FALLS — The following area students have been named to Southeast Technical College’s President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To attain recognition, students must be degree-seeking and have a term GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• Kassie Marie Boese — Yankton
• Tyler Bosworth Bryan — Yankton
• Christopher Austin Crelly — Viborg
• Dillon John De - Haai Platte
• Abigail Jewel Decker — Hudson
• Colton John Geveshausen — Burbank
• Madison Kelly Hansen — Irene
• Olivia Marie Hepner — Beresford
• Jordan Johnathon Ide — Parker
• Jordan Rae Jaqua — Springfield
• Dallas Daniel Lee — Irene
• Nick John Muller — Marion
• Colin John Neubauer-Keyes — Yankton
• Logan Dean Peterson - Vermillion
• Mercedes Marie Peterson — Vermillion
• Holly Ruth Richards — Hurley
• Charlene Renee Roth — Viborg
• Ashley Marie Schweitzer — Tabor
• Savannah Marie Setnar — Volin
• Kaycee Morgan Smith — Yankton
• Stewart James Van Zee — Platte
• Sydney Marie Waltner — Freeman
For a complete listing, visit https://southeasttech.edu/news/index.php
