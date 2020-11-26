In this year of COVID-related cancellations, Trinity Lutheran Church’s traditional annual Bach’s Lunch holiday music program continues, but with some modifications.
This year, lunch will not be served. Also, in keeping with recommended practice, masks will be required as well as social distancing. The concerts will begin, as always, at 12:15 p.m.; the concerts could extend a bit beyond the normal 30 minutes.
The first concert, Dec. 3, brings the Rawlins Piano Trio, the well-known and widely acclaimed professional trio based at USD. Pianist Susan Keith Gray, violinist Ioana Galu and cellist Sonja Kraus will present a program titled “Musical Nourishment.” They are promising not only healthy musical food, but also generous servings of musical appetizers and desserts. They are also playing a slightly longer program than our normal 30 minutes.
The second program, Dec. 10, features local pianists Jane Bobzin and Dixie Church in a duo-piano recital. The program, entitled “Christmas Holiday Delights,” will include familiar seasonal favorites such as “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” and “What Child is This?” Bobzin has performed for Bach’s Lunch previously — both piano and organ — but this is Church’s first Bach’s Lunch performance.
The final 2020 Bach’s Lunch, Dec.17, “Pipes and Strings” brings several performers. Artists include local violinist Britta Stapish, who is playing a Chaconne by Tommaso Vitali; Estera Waid, who is playing a Johann Walther concerto with organ accompaniment; and duo-pianists Jim and Marilyn Nyberg who will perform a Bach concerto for two keyboards. As a special Christmas treat, Estera will invite the audience to sing along as (with guitar accompaniment) she recreates the origins of the beloved carol, “Silent Night.”
This year’s posters were designed by Kathleen Bergeson.
All are welcome to attend.
