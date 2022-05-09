Boys & Girls Club of Yankton will be providing two summer learning loss prevention programs this year. Throughout the year, Boys & Girls Club offers different programs to help students stay on track with their studies. Club Tutors, the new teacher-recommended tutoring program, runs during the school year and summer, along with their traditional summer learning loss prevention program called Power Up.
“Preventing summer learning loss is so important for students when they jump back into the next grade level,” said Koty Frick, the Executive Director.
Club Tutors originally opened for students via teacher recommendation at Stewart Elementary in October 2021. Since then, the Club Tutors program expanded into their second elementary school, Webster Elementary. In total the current after school Club Tutors program serves 30 youth in 1st through 5th grade and will plan to expand their program into the summer.
The summer session of Club Tutors will begin on Tuesday, May 31, and end on Friday, Aug. 5. Class is from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Youth must be dropped off at Stewart Elementary before class begins, and transportation will be provided to the Club when class ends.
While Club Tutors is specifically for youth with teacher referrals, Power Up is open to any students entering 1st through 4th grade. This five-week program begins Tuesday, July 5, and ends Thursday, Aug. 4. Class is Monday through Thursday from either 8-10 a.m. or 10 a.m.-noon. For the first Power Up session, students must be dropped off at the RTEC building before class begins, and the Club will provide transportation when the class ends. For the second session, transportation will be provided to and from the Club. If you are interested in the Power Up program, please register online at greatfuturessd.org/traditional-unit1.
To help with the summer programming, Boys & Girls Club of Yankton is hiring Youth Program Staff. Staff spend their summers leading some academic success programs, going on field trips, being outside on the playground, playing games, spending time at the pool, and having fun with Club members while helping them grow. If you are interested in working at the Club, please apply online at greatfuturessd.org/yanktonjobs.
