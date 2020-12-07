Following a virtual meeting of the membership on Nov. 5 with presentations by Lewis and Clark Theater Company (LCTC), Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center, Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, River City Gymnastics and Cheer and Avera Medical Group Behavioral Health, Palliative Care and Pain Management, the majority vote winner of the 100 Women of Yankton’s sixth distribution was LCTC. The organizations that presented were nominated by members of 100 Women of Yankton.
The organization’s preliminary purpose was to obtain membership commitments from one hundred women (or teams of women) with the ultimate goal of donating $10,000 to a worthy Yankton County organization, two times per year. This distribution meeting saw the membership number at nearly 200 members comprising individual and team memberships and total money collected for LCTC was $16,200.
Steering committee member, Kristi Tacke, said of the sixth event, “We needed to adjust the membership meeting to a virtual format due to COVID 19 and we couldn’t be happier at how the members turned out to support the nominated organizations. We knew financial situations had been impacted over the past 8 months and were unsure what our final donation would be. To have over $16,000 contributed just shows how dedicated our members are at making an impact for our community. LCTC has an opportunity to match these funds and it’s great to see the donation go even further.”
Michael Schumacher of Lewis and Clark Theater Co., says “This donation will do so much for us. Paired with a matching opportunity through the Yankton County Historic Preservation Commission, this gets us closer to completing the much needed roof repairs to keep our 118-year-old facility operating. With the structure of our facility taken care of, we can continue to provide opportunities for artists of all ages in our community and family friendly programming like movies, concerts and performances. It’s been a tough year for organizations like ours and we’re very fortunate to have been selected by 100 Women of Yankton at this time.”
The total of all six 100 Women of Yankton events has resulted in $91,000 distributed to organizations in Yankton County. The next distribution meeting of 100 Women of Yankton is planned for Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Elks Lodge in Yankton.
