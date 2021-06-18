IRENE-WAKONDA
FOURTH QUARTER
“A” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.50 or better with no grade below a “B”
• SENIORS — Andersen, Kayla; Bahm, Dieken; Mohr, McKenna; Nelson, Benjamin; Spangler, Zain
• JUNIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Willa; Heirigs, Sydney; Knodel, Katie; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Mork, Mckenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell
• SOPHOMORES — Broderson, Clay; Dahlerup, Chase; Hauger, Peter; Hill, Kyra; Kribell, Kylie; Libby, Garrett; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel; Taylor, Kameran
• FRESHMEN — Anderson, Zoey; Flynn, Emerson; Girard, Benjamin; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob
• 8th GRADE — Aune, Olivia; Boysen, Brock; Lyngstad, Brenna; Marshall, Emma; Orr, Hailey; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn; Wilcox, Logan
• 7th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Flynn, Quincey; Girard, Natalie; Hoxeng, Savanna; Johnke, Brody; Logue, Bridget; Logue, Gianna
———
“B” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.00 or better with no grade below a “C”
• SENIORS — McDonald, Emma; Rosencranz, Shelby
• JUNIORS — Anderson, Christian; Johnke, Dawson; Johnson, Mason; Kirschenman, Allison; Libby, Conner; Mellem, Megan; Oien, Grace; Vrbka, Trinity
• SOPHOMORES — Backer, Ashlyn; DuBois, Torie; Hansen, Ashlie; Kaufman, Alexis; Logue, Elizabeth; Tallman, Justin; Thompson, Kohner; Zurcher, Kylie
• FRESHMEN — Hewer, Gage; McDonald, Quinn; Thompson, Elsey
• 8th GRADE — Hansen, Jens; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Oien, Shelby; Olson, Jaksen; Pollman, Max; Rudd, Natalie
• 7th GRADE — Blakey, LaTika; Hansen, Noah; Mews, Lydian; Tallman, Katelyn
———
SOUTH DAKOTA MINES
RAPID CITY — South Dakota Mines has named 560 students to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
In order to merit a spot on the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term, while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.
• Crofton, NE — Logan Leader, Thomas Stewart
• Dakota Dunes — Miles Byington
• Dimock — Caleb Brouwer, Chloe Wegehaupt
• Hurley — Dustin Richards
• Parkston — Tanner Hohn, Jamison Smith
• Springfield — Tyler Kaul
• Vermillion — Tyler DeVelder
• Viborg — Anthony Nelson
• Wagner — Cameron Smejkal
• Yankton — Samuel Gusso, Samuel Herrboldt, Austin Jerke, Cecilia Kouri
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
IOWA CITY, Iowa — This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students received their degrees under extraordinary circumstances. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to upend traditional educational practices across campus and the country, the 2020-21 academic year has been a challenge.
For more than a year, and other Iowa students have made sacrifices to maintain health and safety-taking online courses, wearing face masks, and being mindful of social distance. Through it all, however, Hawkeyes have persisted and excelled. A graduating biomedical engineering student is a 2021 Rhodes Scholar. A biochemistry major was named one of only 17 Churchill scholars in the nation, while two other undergraduates, a math major and a biomedical engineering major, became Goldwater scholars.
Hawkeyes persevered outside the classroom as well. Note the student-run Daily Iowan, which earned “Newspaper of the Year” honors in Iowa, or the top-ranked wrestling team, which won a national championship. In the fight against COVID-19, student interns helped senior citizens schedule vaccine appointments, while students in pharmacy and nursing volunteered with vaccine rollout, especially in rural parts of the state.
Coming together for the greater good-that’s the Hawkeye Way. As yet another semester during the pandemic comes to a close, we can count on one thing: Our graduates leave campus full of exciting potential and promise.
The students listed below were among the graduates and are from this area.
• Kate Struckman-Johnson of Vermillion [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: English and Creative Writing]
• Jake Grasso of Dakota Dunes [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Area of study: Finance]
• Brooke Nettleton of Burbank [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Psychology]
———
More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
The students listed below are from this area and were among the students to be named to the dean’s list.
• Cade Block of Dakota Dunes [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
• Paityn DeBoer of Parker [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Microbiology; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
• Drew Olson of Dakota Dunes [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
• Chayce Patterson of Dakota Dunes [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology; Classification (year in school): second year undergraduate student]
• Blake Rosenkrans of Dakota Dunes [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
• Kate Struckman-Johnson of Vermillion [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: English and Creative Writing; Classification (year in school): fourth year undergraduate student]
