A performance and lecture with the Mount Marty Choir will be held Friday, April 9, from 7-8 p.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton.
Brandon Connell and the Mount Marty Choir will present a Lecture/Concert “Introducing and Interpreting ‘Musicam Sacram’ (1967) and ‘Sing to the Lord’ (2007) for Catholic Liturgical Choirs.” It will feature five choral selections and close with a lively Q&A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.