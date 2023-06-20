UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
IOWA CITY, Iowa — This spring, more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students will earn degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals.
Area students included:
• Brendon Nylen of Jefferson — College: Graduate College; Degree: Doctor of Philosophy; Major: Teaching and Learning
• Drew Olson of Dakota Dunes — College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology
• Nathan Ford of Vermillion — College: College of Law; Degree: Juris Doctor; Major: Law
• Tina Tassler of North Sioux City — College: Graduate College; Degree: Master of Social Work; Major: Social Work
More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester.
Dean’s list status was earned by 968 first-year undergraduates during the 2023 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,604 second-year students, only 1,922 third-year students, and only 2,630 fourth-year students.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
• Degree seeking undergraduate students in the Carver College of Medicine, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Public Health, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester
• Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine may qualify for the dean’s list with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college
• College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher
Area students include:
• Cade Block of Dakota Dunes — undergraduate, third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
• Chayce Patterson of Dakota Dunes — undergraduate, fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
• Drew Olson of Dakota Dunes — undergraduate, fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
• Michael Rizk of North Sioux City — undergraduate, fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
• Paityn DeBoer of Parker — undergraduate, fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major:
ALEXANDRA CARR
Alexandra Carr of Vermillion was named to the Mississippi State University spring 2023 President’s List.
Carr was among more than 4,000 students named to the spring 2023 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
