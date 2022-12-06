Moving day is an especially “moving” experience for people involved in farming, ranching, or working in agriculture in any fashion.

The move, whether from one farm to another, to a different occupation, retirement, or to something else, is a highly emotional event for every individual on the farm and even more traumatic when the next home is away from the land.

