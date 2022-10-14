TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with three people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and four people participating in the meeting via Zoom, three from Yankton and one from Sioux Falls.
Vice President-Education Janice Stone called the meeting to order. Janice Stone gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Pat Acklie-Roth who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Roy Wilcox gave the word of the day, “nurture,” which means something that nourishes. Dan Kiimisch gave a 4- to 6-minute titled “Where did summer go.” Jana Lane gave a 6- to 8-minute speech titled “My new job.” Steve Hamilton conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to questions related to “You know you are from South Dakota if” questions. Janice Stone was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Janice Stone evaluated Dan Kimisch’s speech, and Jeremy Skrenes evaluated Jana Lane’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Roy Wilcox who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Roy Wilcox who reported on use of the word of the day “nurture” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Jeremy Skrenes who reported on speaking times; vote counter Roy Wilcox tallied votes for the best table topics response.
Toastmaster Pat Acklie-Roth presented virtual trophies to Jana Lane for best speaker, Jeremy Skrenes for best evaluator, and Jana Lane for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Steve Anderson called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Avera Pavilion. Everett Wood acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Shanna Koenig presented her word of the day “fortuitous”, an adjective meaning “occurring by chance.”
Jan Schiferl gave her speech “It’s a Plan!” This speech fulfilled an elective as she prepares to finish level 5 of Pathways Presentation Mastery. She explained lessons learned as part of a planning committee/team. She described how to successfully organize a planning committee, deal with any obstacles that may be encountered and gave tips on how to achieve positive outcome.
As Table Topics master, Gale Vogt asked Jan Schiferl, Shanna Koenig, Everett Wood, Steve Anderson & Ashley Dimmer questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills with a fall theme to each question.
Stan Sudbeck evaluated Schiferl’s speech, complimenting her on an interesting speech with good voice clarity and use of hand gestures.
Everett Wood, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Koenig noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. Koenig was the day’s timer.
As General Evaluator, Dimmer evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best speaker award to Jan Schiferl and best evaluator to Stan Sudbeck. Best table topics award went to Shanna Koenig. Toastmaster Anderson adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call 605-661-8356 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.