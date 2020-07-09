Guy E. Ham Beef Industry Scholarship
The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is currently accepting applications for a $1,000 and a $500 scholarship in memory of Guy E. Ham. The scholarships are available to any South Dakota student having completed at least one year of post-secondary education and pursuing a career in an agricultural or agri-business related field.
These scholarships are made possible by the generosity and gift of the Guy E. Ham Beef Industry Scholarship in memory of Guy Ham and his commitment to the future of the agriculture industry in South Dakota.
Application information and details can be found by visiting www.southdakotastockgrowers.org or by contacting the S.D. Stockgrowers Assoc. at 605-342-0429. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 1, 2020, and the scholarship will be awarded during the S.D. Stockgrowers Annual Convention on Nov. 5-6, 2020.
Donations to the Guy E. Ham Beef Industry Scholarship are gratefully accepted by the S.D. Stockgrowers Association for the purpose of continuing this scholarship program. Contact James Halverson for more information about contributing to this scholarship at 605-342-0429.
YRAA Pilot Training Scholarship
The Yankton Regional Aviation Association (YRAA) announces the opening for applications for the YRAA Pilot Training Scholarship. The $750 scholarship was established in 2005 and is one way the YRAA promotes general aviation in southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska. The YRAA has 98 members from several towns in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.
The scholarship will be given to a “wannabe student” pilot or student pilot. Past winners have come from Beresford, Bloomfield, Creighton, Crofton, Elk Point, Hartington, Laurel, Vermillion, Wynot and Yankton.
The deadline for submitting an application for the scholarship is July 20.
The application form for the YRAA Pilot Training Scholarship can be requested from Steve Hamilton, 303 Golf Lane, Yankton, SD 57078-1727; or email skyhawk43v@gmail.com or call 605-665-8448.
