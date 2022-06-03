KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, opened and closed in ritualistic form.
Those attending gave reports of damage from the recent storm.
The altar was draped in memory of members of the local and state chapters who have died in the past year.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield.
Following the meeting, members gathered at RB Grillhouse and Sports Bar for a no-host luncheon.
The next regular meeting, which will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a no-host luncheon.
DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
DPQG Meeting Minutes: May 23, 2022; called to order 7 p.m.
Meeting minutes for April and Treasurer’s report are placed on file.
Sandy Hoffner motioned for tonight’s meeting to be dedicated to Kay Nelson, second by Peg Anderson and motion carried.
———
Committee reports:
• Activities: Edith Troxel talked about doing placemats for the Heartland Humane Society for their gala in October 2022. She demonstrated how to construct one. She provided template for those interested in making one or two. Mats need to be completed by and brought to the August guild meeting.
• Program: Sandy Hoffner let us know that the program for June’s meeting is “quick Christmas gifts.” She encouraged the members to bring in their ideas to share as Christmas will be here before you know it.
• Workshop: Joni Lowe presented a slide show of all the pictures that Lori took at the last Swan Lake retreat. She also brought up that we need to consider now about booking Swan Lake in 2023 as the slots are filling up. Three dates that have been presented were Jan. 2-8; April 3-6; and May 1-4, 2023. It was mentioned that the time in January could actually start a day or two later but still would need to be ending on Jan. 8. Joni Lowe and Stephanie Stueckrath went over the possible candidates to reach out to for the workshop in 2023. There are numerous options to choose from, Joni passed out a small survey for the members to fill out in regard to the workshop. The answers from the survey will help determine the time of year, cost per member, and who the guild would like to try and get in. Stephanie has stepped down from the committee and Joni had asked if there were any volunteers willing to assist the committee. At this time, there were no additional members volunteering for the workshop committee.
• Quilt of Valor: Dawn Atkins printed patterns from the QOV foundation website and had copies made to use for kits for members to choose from. She will be emailing the committee to set up a meeting in the near future.
• Quilt Show: Peg Anderson stated that they were in the process of getting advertisement pieces together for the show. There are still open slots on the different show committees.
———
Unfinished Business:
• YAA quilt request. Sandy Hoffner and Kathy Sheldon showed the quilt they constructed for the YAA. They did a fabulous job on the quilt and will be getting it to the YAA in the next few days.
• July Picnic: It was asked that the guild pay the cost of the meal for the picnic. Joy Ellis motioned, LaNeda Kuehler seconded, the motion was voted on and passed.
———
New Business:
• Charity Sew Day: Joni Lowe brought this up at this meeting as it was about this time last year that is was discussed. Angie Hejl brought up that the guild has been gifted/donated some fabric to be used for charity quilts. Joni asked that if anyone had ideas on a sew day to email her or Dawn Atkins and they will look into it.
• Dues: It was brought up that the members look at increasing dues starting in 2023 as the funds going out for the picnic and the Christmas party is more than what dues are bringing in. This will be added to next month’s agenda.
• Door Prize: Barb Martin, gift certificate to Four Seasons
• Adjourment: 8:30 p.m. Mary Ellen Hornstra motioned and Elaine Harty seconded. Motioned carried.
• Program – Mary Kirschenmann demonstrated the Acu-Cutter.
