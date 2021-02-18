YMC Scholarship
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. created a scholarship program 24 years ago to promote higher education and to provide resources for area students interested in health care.
The 2021-22 application process is currently open, and applications are due by March 22, 2021.
Five $1,000 scholarships are awarded to area high school students who will be majoring in a health care field. One $1,000 scholarship has been established for a student currently enrolled in a nursing, radiology, medical laboratory or respiratory therapist program at a college or university. The final scholarship program is for one Pillar III medical student at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in the amount of $5,000.
Students at high schools within the Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. service area, which includes high schools in South Dakota and Nebraska, are eligible to apply. Applicants must meet minimum GPA or ACT score, display extracurricular activities and volunteerism, have an interest in health care or current major in specific fields and plan to return to within 50 miles of Yankton to work. A list of the eligible schools, as well as the full details and application for each scholarship, can be found at https://www.yanktonmedicalclinic.com/scholarships/.
The Yankton Medical Clinic Scholarship program was created with the clinic’s mission in mind to provide resources for students seeking higher education with a desire to return to the clinic service area.
SDFB Scholarship
South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) is once again offering scholarships to high school seniors and college students whose parents or guardians are current members of South Dakota Farm Bureau, and have been for at least two years.
Applicants can consider an agriculture-focused or community-focused scholarship, depending on their major and experience with agriculture. Scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in a four-year program or those pursuing a two-year degree at a vocational school. Additionally, scholarships are not limited to high school seniors; students can apply at any point in their college level.
“South Dakota Farm Bureau has been a strong advocate for supporting youth education and building rural leaders,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB executive director. “The South Dakota Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund was established in 2005 by Richard and Agnes Ekstrum of Kimball. Richard served as South Dakota Farm Bureau president from 1975–1995.
The deadline is March 15, 2021. The scholarship application can be found at www.sdfbf.org.
