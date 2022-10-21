Early detection of life-threatening heart disorders, stroke and other diseases is possible through the use of vascular testing procedures performed within hospitals, outpatient centers and physicians’ offices. Cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. On average, one American dies every 34 seconds of cardiovascular disease – disorders of the heart and blood vessels. Stroke, a disorder of the blood supply to the brain, is leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the country, with nearly 800,000 strokes occurring annually.
There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on vascular testing. The training and experience of the technologist performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure, all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a commitment to continuous improvement.
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Cardiovascular Laboratory located in Yankton has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Vascular Testing in the area(s) of Peripheral Arterial Testing, Peripheral Venous Testing, and Extracranial Cerebrovascular Testing. This latest accreditation awarded to Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Cardiovascular Laboratory demonstrates the facility’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in vascular testing.
Accreditation by the IAC indicates that Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Cardiovascular Laboratory has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with the published Standards thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in vascular testing. Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.