SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROOKINGS — The following area students graduated after the summer and fall 2022 semesters at South Dakota State University. Nearly 1,000 students completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program, and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Overall, students from 35 states and 28 nations graduated following the summer and fall 2022 semesters.
Twenty students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.
• Travis Doerr of Bloomfield, Neb., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Jordan Jansen of Coleridge, Neb., graduated with a Master of Science in SDSU’s Graduate School.
• Kalli Mueller of Crofton, Neb., graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.
• Kara Eskins of Crofton, Neb., graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Taylor Eitemiller of Armour graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Becca Ymker of Armour graduated with a Master of Architecture in SDSU’s Graduate School.
• Karline Johnson of Avon graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
• Hunter Bergland of Beresford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Samuel Nelson of Beresford graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.
• John Shubeck of Centerville graduated with a Master of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Hayley Olson of Dakota Dunes graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Ryan Doorn of Davis graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Danielle Norden of Dimock graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Michelle Neuharth of Freeman graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Margeaux Gaiani of Jefferson graduated with a Master of Science in SDSU’s Graduate School.
• Nicholas Miller of Jefferson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
• Lucas Pedersen of Lesterville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Jessica Reinhardt of Marion graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
• Hehaka Hotan Wicasa Janis of Marty graduated with an undergraduate certificate in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Jacob Hertz of Menno graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Keegan Umland of North Sioux City graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Katrina Zhylka of North Sioux City graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.
• Chastin Mohr of Parker graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Pierce Plucker of Parker graduated with a Master of Science and a graduate certificate in SDSU’s Graduate School.
• Kailee Genant of Parkston graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• Natalie Hespe of Parkston graduated with a Master of Science in SDSU’s Graduate School.
• Gabrielle Deml of Platte graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Sarah Erickson of Platte graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
• Zachary Schwartz of Tabor graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Ripley Schafers of Tripp graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Nathan Schenkel of Tyndall graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.
• Joshua Schmidt of Tyndall graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Walker Kropuenske of Viborg graduated with a Master of Architecture in SDSU’s Graduate School.
• Brodee Sherman of Viborg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Colton Frei of Wagner graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Colton Nickelson of Wakonda graduated with a Master of Mass Communication in SDSU’s Graduate School.
• Shannon Sokolowski of Wakonda graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Colby Benson of Yankton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Kasey Erickson of Yankton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Ashley Eskins of Yankton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Garret Foley of Yankton graduated with a Master of Architecture in SDSU’s Graduate School.
• Michael Frick of Yankton graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
• Megan Haselhorst of Yankton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Madelynn Hochstein of Yankton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Coleton James of Yankton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
Annie Kruse of Yankton (57078) graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Nicholas Kurtenbach of Yankton graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
• Noel Kusek of Yankton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• Jacob Paulson of Yankton graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
• Owen Phillips of Yankton graduated with an Associate of Arts in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Madison Stahly of Yankton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• Olivia Warriner of Yankton (graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
• Cole Withrow of Yankton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.
