Eating Well With Gluten-Free Grains
If gluten is a problem for you or a family member, here is a list of gluten-free grains, a total of nine grains: rice, sorghum, buckwheat, amaranth, millet, corn, oats, teff, quinoa. If you’re highly sensitive to gluten, use gluten-free certified oats, which means they were processed in a gluten-free facility.

In the coming weeks, I’ll be using these nine grains in different combinations to produce gluten free bread. This version with rice and oat flour, is delicious!

