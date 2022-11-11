Eating Well With Gluten-Free Grains

If gluten is a problem for you or a family member, here is a list of gluten-free grains, a total of nine grains: rice, sorghum, buckwheat, amaranth, millet, corn, oats, teff, quinoa. If you’re highly sensitive to gluten, use gluten-free certified oats, which means they were processed in a gluten-free facility.
In the coming weeks, I’ll be using these nine grains in different combinations to produce gluten free bread. This version with rice and oat flour, is delicious!
Be sure to carefully follow instructions regarding handling the yeast; it’s one of the keys to a successful loaf.
———
RICE AND OAT BREAD
1 1/2 tablespoons active dry yeast
¼ c. + 1 tablespoon honey, maple syrup, or sugar
1 c. water warmed (105-110 degrees)
2 c. organic brown rice flour
2 c. organic oat flour (certified)
2 ½ teaspoons xanthan gum
1 ½ teaspoons salt
3 large eggs at room temperature
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons milk powder
Warm the recipe liquid to the appropriate temperature. Dissolve the sweetener, check the temperature again, add the yeast and stir to dissolve. Set aside for 3 to 5 minutes.
Measure and blend all dry ingredients. Set aside.
If your eggs aren’t at room temperature, place them in a cup/small bowl and cover with warm water. Let them stand for 3-5 minutes before using them. Room temperature eggs blend more thoroughly into the dough.
Add the yeast mixture to the bread machine canister/mixer bowl. Add the blended dry ingredients. Add the egg and butter.
After the dough has mixed for 3 to 5 minutes, check to see if you need to add more flour. You may add more of either of these flours and may need to add ¼ to 1/3 cup additional flour, especially if you use honey for sweetener. The dough is somewhat sticky but should pull away from the side of the canister/mixer bowl when adequate flour is used.
Since there is no gluten in these flours, there’s no reason to knead the dough. However, to make sure it’s thoroughly blended, mix for 15 minutes.
Prepare an 8.5x4.5-inch bread pan by coating it well with butter, oil, etc. The bread dough will be quite sticky. Moisten your hands to get it from the canister/mixer bowl into the bread pan. With moistened hands, lightly pat down the top to smooth it. As it rises, it will fill the bread pan.
Allow the dough to raise in a warm place for 25 to 30 minutes. It should rise slightly over the top of the pan. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
After 30 minutes, remove from the oven, slide out of the bread pan and allow to cool on a cooling rack.
Learn more about bread baking at www.lorettasorensen.com and find the link to purchase her book “30 Dakota Prairie Bread Recipes and the Art and Science Behind Making Them” under the “Books” link. Follow baking updates on Facebook by following “Secrets to Baking Your Best Bread Ever.”
