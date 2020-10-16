LARGE PRINT
• “Dragonfly” by Leila Meacham, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “The Case of The Vanishing Blonde and Other True Crime Stories” by Mark Bowden, nonfiction
• “How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons)” by Barbara Kingsolver, nonfiction
• “I Got A Monster: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Corrupt Police Squad” by Baynard Woods, nonfiction
• “Life of a Klansman: A Family History of White Supremacy” by Edward Ball, nonfiction
• “The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move” by Sonia Shah, nonfiction
• “The S.S. Officer’s Armchair: Uncovering the Hidden Life of a Nazi” by Daniel Lee, nonfiction
• “You Are Never Alone: Trust in the Miracle of God’s Presence and Power” by Max Lucado, nonfiction
• “All The Broken People” by Leah Konen, fiction
• “Ask Me Anything” by P.Z. Reizin, fiction
• “Blacktop Wasteland” by S.A. Cosby, fiction
• “Crooked Hallelujah” by Kelli Jo Ford, fiction
• “Dear Emmie Blue” by Lia Louis, fiction
• “Death Rattle” by Alex Gilly, fiction
• “An Elegant Woman” by Martha McPhee, fiction
• “Envious” by Lisa Jackson, fiction
• “Everyone Knows How Much I Love You” by Kyle McCarthy, fiction
• “Fool’s Paradise” by Robert B Parker, fiction
• “The French Widow” by Mark Pryor, fiction
• “Fresh Water for Flowers” by Valerie Perrin, fiction
• “Future Home of the Living God” by Louise Erdrich, fiction
• “Grown Ups” by Marian Keyes, fiction
• “He Started It” by Samantha Downing, fiction
• “The Heir Affair” by Heather Cocks, fiction
• “Hidden Truths” by Muna Shehadi, fiction
• “Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager, fiction
• “Lake Life” by David James Poissant, fiction
• “Last One Out Shut Off The Lights” by Stephanie Soileau, fiction
• “The Last Story of Mina Lee” by Nancy Jooyoun Kim, fiction
• “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs, fiction
• “Other People’s Pets” by R.L. Maizes
• “The Paper Daughters of Chinatown” by Heather B. Moore, fiction
• “Parakeet” by Marie-Helene Bertino, fiction
• “The Request” by David Bell, fiction
• “Sad Janet” by Lucie Britsch, fiction
• “Saving Ruby King” by Catherine Adel West, fiction
• “The Silence” by Susan Allott, fiction
• “They Did Bad Things” by Lauren A. Forry, fiction
• “Utopia Avenue” by David Mitchell, fiction
• “Want” by Lynn Steger Strong, fiction
• “With Or Without You” by Caroline Leavitt, fiction
AUDIO CDs
• “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins, fiction
• “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult, fiction
• “The End of the Day” by Bill Clegg, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “At The Garage” by Carron Brown, fiction
• “At The Library” by Heather Alexander, fiction
• “Butts Are Everywhere” by Jonathan Stutzman, fiction
• “Hello, Arnie!” by Laurie Keller, fiction
• “The King of Kindergarten” by Derrick Barnes, fiction
• “Mistletoe: a Christmas Story” by Tad Hills, fiction
• “Secrets of the Rainforest” by Carron Brown, fiction
• “Dolphins” by Melissa Stewart, nonfiction, wonderbook
• “Amelia Bedelia Joins the Club” by Herman Parish, fiction, wonderbook
• “Fancy Nancy: It’s Backwards Day!” by Jane O’Connor, fiction, wonderbook
• “Interrupting Chicken” by David Ezra Stein, fiction, wonderbook
• “Nana in The City” by Lauren Castillo, fiction, wonderbook
• “Reading Makes You Feel Good” by Todd Parr, fiction, wonderbook
• “There Was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Book” by Jomike Tejido, fiction, wonderbook
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “Bee Fearless: Dream Like a Kid” by Mikaila Ulmer, nonfiction
• “How to Be A Person: 65 Hugely Useful, Super-Important Skills to Learn before You’re Grown Up” by Catherine Newman, nonfiction
• “Reaching for the Moon: the Autobiography of NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson” by Katherine Johnson, nonfiction
• “Brother’s Keeper” by Julie Lee, fiction
• “The Dream Weaver” by Reina Luz Alegre, fiction
• “Ikenga” by Nnedi Okorafor, fiction
• “Really Truly” by Heather Vogel Frederick, fiction
• “What Lane?” by Torrey Maldonado, fiction
• “The Cricket in Times Square” by George Selden, fiction, wonderbook
ADULT DVD’s
• “Bad Education,” fiction
• “The Call of the Wild,” fiction
• “Charlie’s Angels,” fiction
• “Killing Eve,” fiction
• “Young Sheldon,” fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.