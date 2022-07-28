Scholastics Jul 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTICDAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.• Mae Duba of Platte has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa. • Morgan Macleary of Tripp has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. —The following students have been named to the 2022 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

• Elk Point — Katherine E. Chicoine, Senior, College of Liberal Arts; Matthew Noteboom, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

• Parkston — Kyla J. Konfrst, Senior, Medical School

• Tripp — Lauren T. Reiner, Senior, College of Design

• Vermillion — Young Xu, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

• Yankton — Alexander Palecek, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering 