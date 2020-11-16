SOUTH DAKOTA WELL DRILLERS ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIPS
The South Dakota Well Drillers Association is pleased to announce it is offering the “SDWDA Quality Scholarships” totaling $ 7,000 to be divided between four deserving students. There will be one $3,000, one $2,000 and two $1,000 scholarships awarded. The Association recognizes the need for educational advancements at all levels of the industry and seeks to support students pursuing their educational goals.
Applicants must be a resident of South Dakota or a relative of an individual employed by a Member Company in good standing of the SDWDA. Applicants must be a full-time student who has successfully completed their freshman year at an accredited South Dakota University or Technical School with a declared major in an area of study related to the water well/groundwater industry. Areas of study include, but are not limited to: Engineering, Geology, Hydro-Geology, Environmental or Earth Sciences, Water Conservation, Pump Installation/Plumbing, Geo-Thermal, etc.
Applications must be postmarked by Dec. 15, 2020. Applications and rules for application can be obtained by contacting Dennis Duvall, Committee Chairman by email at: dennis@dakotaenv.com. or by going to the Associations web site at: sdwda.org. Please include your mailing information in your e-mail. You can also check out our Facebook page at: SDWDA Scholarship Committee.
TRAVELER’S MOTOR CLUB/SDFU FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP
HURON — Advancements in agriculture research and technology are essential to tomorrow’s farmers and ranchers. To support the future of South Dakota’s family farmers and ranchers, Traveler’s Motor Club together with South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) Foundation, provides a $2,500 scholarship annually to a South Dakota graduate student, pursuing an agriculture degree.
“Educating the next generation is something our organization supports and invests in,” says Doug Sombke, SDFU President. “It’s through research and education that our state’s family farmers and ranchers are able to make informed decisions that lead to increased yields, better livestock genetics and help us in resource stewardship.”
Chris Nelson, 38 was the 2019 recipient. An SDSU research assistant and father of two, Nelson said $2,500 scholarship helped him and his family balance school expenses while supporting their young sons, Rhett and Liam. “Not having to figure out how to pay for school this semester is an enormous weight off my shoulders,” said Nelson who is pursuing a Master of Plant Science degree with an emphasis in Plant Breeding.
Helping South Dakotans, like Nelson, advance their knowledge to help other South Dakotans, is the reason Traveler’s Motor Club has sponsored this graduate scholarship for the last 36 years. “We believe in rural America and the farm community. Working with Farmers Union to sponsor this scholarship is one small way to help,” explains Gene Hammond, President and principle owner of Traveler’s Motor Club.
Eligible graduate students include on-campus and distance education students who are pursuing any agriculture master’s or doctoral program, agriculture teacher certification program (CERT/FCSC) or graduate certificate program (GCERT).
To apply for the South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) Foundation scholarship, graduate students need to apply by Dec. 15, 2020 by visiting www.sdfufoundation.org or call Karla Hofhenke, SDFU Executive Director at 605-352-6761 ext. 114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.