LINCOLN, Neb. — Registration is now open for the 14th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference that will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The conference is a two-day event bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders from Nebraska and across the country to share the latest information and innovations in wind and solar development. Past years’ conferences have seen over 300 attendees to hear from and network with wind and solar industry experts and leaders.
In addition to general sessions and workshops, the conference features a trade show with 35 to 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology and development. The trade show includes interactive and educational displays from exhibitors, including governmental agencies, nonprofits, and a wide range of professional service and product providers related to wind and solar development.
The conference planning committee consists of volunteers from state agencies, farmer and rancher organizations, public power utilities, the renewable energy industry, and academia working together to present accurate and objective information about all aspects of wind and solar development. Attendees include private sector developers, public officials, landowners, environmental and wildlife interests, public utilities, and the public at large.
More information and past presentations are available on the conference website at www.nebraskawsc.com.
