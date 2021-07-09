FREEMAN — Visitors are discovering an easy, enjoyable and entertaining day trip at the Heritage Hall Museum & Archives (HHM&A).
Located in the southeastern part of Freeman on the northern edge of the 40-acre Prairie Arboretum, the museum is open daily from May through September. Summer hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from May through September. The museum is open weekday afternoons from October through April and always also open by appointment.
More than 25,000 square feet of interesting artifacts and exhibits in two large halls tell the story of Germans-from-Russia immigrants and others who settled in southeastern Dakota Territory in the 1870s. The museum also includes artifacts that share elements of American Indian history.
A series of galleries details how settlers persevered and helped build the Freeman community. Exhibits range from a 1927 bi-plane to a horse-drawn hearse and ice coffin to a 1913 Indian Twin motorcycle. There’s a general store, town jail, summer kitchen, print shop and classic gas station that reflect life in the early part of the 20th century. Other exhibits include local businesses, household items, furniture, toys and musical instruments.
The complex also includes four historic buildings: a one-room schoolhouse, two early rural churches and an 1879 pioneer home (which is currently closed for restoration.)
The museum archives, which are home to books, photos and historic documents, chronicle the history of the settlers of the community. With a particular focus on Mennonite and Hutterite roots, the archives are a great resource for people doing research and family genealogies.
Like most museums, HHM&A saw a dramatic drop in visitors last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the unintended benefits of the reduced traffic at the museum over the past year is that it’s enabled us to make some dramatic changes,” says Marnette D. (Ortman) Hofer, executive director and archivist of HHM&A. “We’ve revamped many of the exhibits, added some new ones and significantly expanded our mercantile that features the work of local artisans. These changes have been a highlight for people visiting the museum this year.”
And, Hofer noted, the number of visitors by early June had already surpassed the total in all of 2020.
“We’ve had folks from Alabama to Arizona, Washington to Virginia,” she said. “It’s been great to see visitors returning.”
Hofer noted the museum, which is a self-touring experience, is very family-friendly.
“We love seeing the way children interact with their parents and grandparents as they’re looking at the exhibits. Our museum is a great way to experience history,” she said.
Heritage Hall Museum & Archives traces its roots back to the winter term of Freeman College in 1911, but today operates as an independent, non-profit organization.
Although there is an admission fee to tour the museum, both the archives and the mercantile are open to the public at no charge. People are welcome to call 605-925-7545 or email info@heritagehallmuseum.com for more information or go online to heritagehallmuseum.com and to the Heritage Hall Museum and Archives Facebook page.
