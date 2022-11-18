Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Nov. 19, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “After Hours on Milagro Street” by Angelina Lopez
• “Anywhere You Run” by Wanda M. Morris
• “The Boy with the Bookstore” by Sarah Echavarre Smith
• “Christmas at the Cupcake Café” by Jenny Colgan
• “The Codebreaker’s Secret” by Sara Ackerman
• “The Golden Enclaves” by Naomi Novik
• “The Making of Her” by Bernadette Jiwa
• “Murder on Madison Square” by Victoria Thompson
• “One Last Gift” by Emily Stone
• “Poster Girl” by Veronica Roth
• “The Singularities” by John Banville
• “Starlight Enclave” by R.A. Salvatore
• “The Summer of Christmas” by Juliet Giglio
• “Take My Husband” by Ellen Meister
• “The Witches of Moonshyne Manor” by Bianca Marais
• “The Woman with Two Shadows” by Sarah James
Nonfiction
• “The Assassination of Hile in the Day” by Anton Treuer
• “Becoming Kin” by Patty Krawec
• “The Breach” by Denver Riggleman
• “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman
• “Foster Care in America” by Christina G. Villegas
• “How We Live is How We Die” by Pema Chödrön
• “In Plain View” by Judy Stavisky
• “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly
• “My Three Dads” by Jessa Crispin
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Daisy Darker” by Alice Feeney
• “The Girl from Guernica” by Karen Robards
• “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
• “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” by Jaime Ford
• “Treasure State” by C.J. Box
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Before Takeoff” by Adi Alsaid
• “Eyes of the Forest” by April Henry
• “The Gilded Ones” by Namina Forna
• “If I Tell You the Truth” by Jasmin Kaur
• “In the Wild Light” by Jeff Zentner
• “Lore” by Alexandra Bracken
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Billy Johnson and his Duck are Explorers” by Mathew New
• “Hockey Night in Kenya” by Caudia Dávila
• “The In-Between” by Rebecca K.S. Ansari
• “A Place at the Table” by Saadia Faruqi
• “Rima’s Rebellion” by Margarita Engle
• “Yorick and Bones” by Jeremy Tankard
Nonfiction
• “A Bowl Full of Peace” by Caren Stelson
• “Choosing Brave” by Angela Joy
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Adopting a Dinosaur” José Carlos Andrés
• “Black is a Rainbow Color” by Angela Joy
• “Brown is Beautiful” by Supriya Kelkar
• “The Twilight Library” by Carmen Oliver
Nonfiction
• “A Book, Too, Can be a Star” by Charlotte Jones Voiklis
• “Elton John” by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
• “The Give-Away” by Ray Buckley
• “A Kid’s Book about Bullying” by Elizabeth Tom
• “Wilma Mankiller’ by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
