Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 16, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Chase” by Candice Fox
• “The Dark Archive” by Genevieve Cogman
• “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn
• “The Doloriad” by Missouri Williams
• “The Girl Who Could Breath Under Water” by Erin Bartels
• “The Librarian Always Rings Twice” by Marty Wingate
• “Like Me” by Kayley Phelan
• “The Lost Daughter” by Elena Ferrante
• “The Love of My Life” by Rosie Walsh
• “The School of Mirrors’ by Eva Stackniak
• “The Selfless Act of Breathing” by JJ Bola
• “The Tobacco Wives” by Adele Myers
• “The Untold Story” by Genevieve Cogman
• “The Wall” by Sarah Jane Singer
———
Nonfiction
• “All About Me!” by Mel Brooks
• “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom” by Carl Bernstein
• “The Far land” by Brandon Presser
• “Hell’s Half-Acre” by Susan Jonusas
• “Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality” by Mike Sielski
• “The Nazis Knew My Name” by Magda Hellinger
• “Shadow Man” by Ron Franscell
• “Where Should We Camp Next” by Stephanie & Jeremy Puglisi
AUDIOBOOKS
• “The Match” by Harlan Coben
• “Steal” by James Patterson
LARGE PRINT
• “The Accomplice” by Lisa Lutz
• “Death & Texas” by William W. Johnstone
• “French Braid” by Anne Tyler
• “The Living and the Lost” by Ellen Feldman
• “The Mitford Vanishing” by Jessica Fellowes
• “What the Fireflies Knew” by Kai Harris
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Ski Weekend” by Rektok Ross
• “A Spark Within the Forge” graphic novel by Sabaa Tahir
———
Nonfiction
• “Young Oracle Tarot” by Suki Ferguson
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Becoming Brianna” by Terri Libenson
• “Escape From Atlantis” by Kate O’Hearn
• “Ice Cream Machine” by Adam Rubin
• “The Legend of the Dream Giants” by Dustin Hansen
• “On the Edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness” graphic novel by Andrew Peterson
• “The Warden and the Wolf King” by Andrew Peterson
———
Nonfiction
• “Cool Fish Recipes” by Alex Kuskowski
• “The Mystery of Atlantis” by Amy C. Rea
• “Nature and Me: a guide to the joys and excitements of the outdoors”
• “Water” by Amy Rea
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Day the Earth Rose Up” by Alfreda Beartrack-Algeo
• “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!” by Seth Meyers
• “Moving Words about a Flower” by K.C. Hayes
• “Olivia Wrapped in Vines” by Maude Nepveu-Villeneuve
• “People Are Wild” by Margaux Meganck
–––
Nonfiction
• “Hammerhead Sharks” by Julie Murray
• “Jellyfish” by Emma Bassier
• “Ocean Babies” by Mary Elizabeth Salzmann
• “Penguin Chicks” by Julie Murray
• “Starfish” by Emma Bassier
• “Walrus Migration” by Grace Hansen
EASY WONDERBOOKS
• “Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs” by Eric Litwin
• “Hi! Fly Guy” by Tedd Arnold
• “How Do Dinosaurs Go to School?” by Jane Yolen
• “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson
ADULT DVDs
• “The 355”
• “After We Fell”
• “The Hating Game”
• “The Matrix Resurrections”
• “Summer of Soul”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
