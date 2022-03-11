YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women. President Kathy then called for a moment of silence for world peace. Members were informed of ways to safely donate to help the people of Ukraine.
Members celebrating March birthdays and anniversaries were recognized, and guests were introduced.
Minutes of the February 2022 meeting were approved as presented on motion by Katherine French.
Treasurer’s report was presented. The proposed budget was presented and approved on motion by Ruth Ann Dannenbring.
Membership Chairman Vi Ranney conducted the initiation ceremony welcoming new members Marsha Beran, Kay Farrah and Karen Henricksen to Yankton GFWC.
Conservation Committee Chairman Cindy Filips introduced guests Nikki LaCroix and Sarah Gehm. Sarah who is the executive director of Keep Yankton Beautiful presented the program. KYB is the only South Dakota chapter of Keep America Beautiful. The organization’s efforts are in the areas of litter control, beautification and recycling. Sarah announced the April 30 Great American Cleanup and the household hazardous waste collection date of April 23. KYB is funded through memberships and donations.
Committees: Ruth Ann Dannenbring reported on the GFWC scholarships to MMU and Yankton High School applicants. Pauline Akland announced that Scott Luken has been chosen as the 2022 Citizen of the Year.
Joyce Kotalik, Shari Hovland, Sandy Battin, and Ruth Ann Dannenbring are assisting in scheduling the fund-raising GFWC tours led by Vi Ranney. Future tours offered in July and September will include trips to a Brown Family show in LeMars, Iowa, the Chislic Festival in Freeman, and the Ashfall Fossil Beds in Nebraska. Also in the works are trips to Omaha and Branson during the Christmas season.
State GFWC President Liz Lynch announced that the GFWC State Convention is scheduled for May 7 at Hillcrest Country Club. The Yankton chapter will meet from 9-10 a.m., followed by the state convention beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Donna DeJean presented the following slate of officers to be voted on in April: President — Liz Lynch, 1st Vice President — Ruth Ann Dannenbring, 2nd Vice — Jean Prater, Secretary — Gladys Johnson, Treasurer — Sandy Battin. Officers will be installed in May. Members were also asked to help fill committee chair and hostess slots.
Vicki Swensen reminded members of the Center’s Rock-a-Thon on March 17th. Proceeds from the event provide funding for the Meals on Wheels Program.
Motion made by Marlys Blaalid to contribute $200 to Keep Yankton Beautiful. Motion approved. Motion by Vicki Swensen to contribute $100 to Rock-a-Thon. Motion approved.
Door prizes were awarded to Eileen Lesher, Sandy Battin, and Kay Farrah.
The next meeting will be on April 2, 2022. Sharing and Giving project is diapers or cash for River City Domestic Shelter. Hostesses are Gladys Johnson and Barb Law.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Steve Anderson called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at 12:05 p.m. at RB Grillhouse. Ashley Dimmer acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Logan Leigh presented his word of the day “auspicious,” meaning “showing or suggesting that future success is likely.”
Cleo Waters presented her speech “Just A Little Part of War.” Cleo shared South Dakota history with the telling of the story about John January, a union army soldier who was a P.O.W. of the confederate army during the Civil War. His experience is unbelievable and yet he lived through the horror to have a productive life. He is now buried near Dell Rapids.
As Table Topics master, Danny Melena asked Jason Orr, Stan Sudbeck, Ashley Dimmer, Ryan Lehan, Paige Westhoff and Steve Anderson questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Joyce Stevens evaluated Kloucek’s speech.
Lehan, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Leigh noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. He also noted uses of the word of the day.
Sheila Ulrich was timer and Ashley Dimmer was jokemaster.
As General Evaluator, Jason Orr evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best speaker award went to Cleo Waters. Best table topics award went to Stan Sudbeck. The best evaluator award winner was Joyce Stevens. Toastmaster Anderson adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call 605-661-8356 for more information.
DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
The Feb. 28, 2022, meeting was called to order: 7:12 p.m.
Show-n-Tell featured “I’m in Love.” This could be a Valentine or wedding quilt or any quilt that you really love. Roll was call completed with 33 members present
There were no amendments or corrections to meeting minutes and Treasurer’s report, they will be placed on file
Committee Reports:
• Program: Sandy Hoffner — Rummage Sale in progress at tonight’s meeting. If your items did not sell please take with you if you want to keep them, if not, then they are being put in totes and will be brought out for the sale at the Quilt Show in October. New drop off for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace quilts is at Trinity Lutheran Church during business hours and thanked everyone for the quilts that have been made so far.
• Workshop: Stephanie Stueckrath — We have been invited by the Watertown guild for the opportunity to join them on their bus tour to Missouri Star Quilt Company. May 5-7, 2022. Information was provided via flyers to group member. Lori Connot talked about Swan Lake retreat and information on upcoming retreat April 25-27, 2022. It was brought up to consider possibly doing April’s meeting at Swan Lake with Zoom also. More information and discussion during the March meeting. Sally Schroeder — Hop, Skip, and Jump Shop hop going on March 17-19, 2022. Sally provided some flyers in regard to the 3 shops involved in the hop. The grand prize is a Singer Featherweight sewing machine. Sign-up sheets for each day if members want to sign up and if they are willing to drive were passed around. Dawn Atkins — Asked for recommendations for presenters and educations that we can get scheduled for 2023, also if there were any suggested dates or if guild should consider being flexible to when the educator is available. Sue Gregersen mentioned Doug Mickel as a suggestion.
• Quilt of Valor: Dawn Atkins said fabric has been ordered and once it is in will start on quilt kits for members to grab. There are 4 quilt tops that are ready to be quilted and asked for volunteers. Sandy Hoffner and Mary Kirschenmann both offered to take a quilt.
Unfinished Business:
• Committee Sign Up: Sheets were passed around for members to review and signup if they would like and if they want to be a chair to circle their name.
• Quilt Show: Sandy Hoffner reported not much to add at this time but scheduled a committee meeting for all the co-chairs to start at 5:30 p.m. on March 28, 2022 at Trinity Church. Mary Kirschenmann went over the raffle tickets for the quilt that is being raffled at the show. Encouraged all members to pick up ticket packet that included a picture of the quilt and start selling. Sally offered to display the quilt at the shop and Joyce Brunken mentioned having it displayed at the library.
• Other: Joyce Brunken asked that needed letters for the baby quilts that were to be given in March, Dawn Atkins and Angie Hejl will work together to get the letters for Joyce.
New Business:
• Appendix 2022: Will be updated to add the members that signed up for the committees and will be ready to review at March meeting.
• Upcoming Events: All discussed during the Committee reports.
March Meeting scheduled for 28th at Trinity Lutheran Church and also by Zoom. Show-n-tell is “March Madness” with the Program being the Orphan block challenge. Everyone that shows what they did will be entered into a drawing for a prize. The prize has yet to be determined.
• Other: Two guests were present, Gwen Bobby from Yankton and Suzie Martin from Menno.
• Door Prize Winner: Sandy Hoffner; Gift Certificate to Four Seasons Fabric
Adjourned at 8:05 p.m., motioned by Jan Koehn; seconded by Lori Connot, and motioned carried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.