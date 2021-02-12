SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROOKINGS — The following students graduated after the summer and fall 2020 semesters at South Dakota State University. The students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
The names of honor graduates marked with WH designate graduation with honor; WHH, With Highest Honor; CL, Cum Laude; MCL, Magna Cum Laude; and SCL, Summa Cum Laude.
Overall, students from 32 states, the District of Columbia and 19 nations graduated in the summer and fall 2020 semesters.
Several students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.
———
College Codes:
SAFES — College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
SAHSS — College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
SEHS — College of Education and Human Sciences
SENGR — Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
SGS — Graduate School
SNS — College of Natural Sciences
SNURS — College of Nursing
SPAHP — College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
———
• Beresford — Angela Lee Jensen, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Breanna Marie Swee, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS
• Dakota Dunes — Marisa Nicole Schulz, SCL, Bachelor of Science, SENGR, and Bachelor of Science, SENGR
• Freeman — Benjamin Joel Brockmueller, Master of Science, SGS
• Marion — Tory Jaymes Arbach, Bachelor of Science, SAHSS
• Parker — Kordell Thomas Buyck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Pierce Eli Plucker, Bachelor of Science, SAHSS; Tiadra Jon Simmermon, Bachelor of Science, SPAHP
• Parkston — Brooke A. Bigge, MCL, Bachelor of Music Education, SAHSS
• Springfield — Heather Reilly Branton, Bachelor of General Studies, SAHSS
• Vermillion — Brett Michael Bye, Associate of Science, SAFES; Emily Marie Schmitz, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Stephanie Marie Warnke, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS
• Wagner — Hunter Scott Jack Hewitt, Bachelor of Science, SEHS
• Wynot, Neb. — Jalen Ryan Wieseler, Bachelor of Science, SAFES
• Yankton — Brianna Noel Rhea Benjamin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Britney Anne Bradwisch, MCL, Bachelor of Science, SEHS; Katie Rodig, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS
IRENE-WAKONDA
2nd Quarter “A” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.50 or better
with no grade below a “B”
SENIORS — Andersen, Kayla; Bahm, Dieken; McDonald, Emma; Mohr, McKenna; Nelson, Benjamin; Spangler, Zain
JUNIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Willa; Heirigs, Sydney; Knodel, Katie; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Mork, McKenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell
SOPHOMORES — Broderson, Clay; Kribell, Kylie; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel; Taylor, Kameran
FRESHMEN — Anderson, Zoey; Flynn, Emerson; Girard, Benjamin; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; McDonald, Quinn; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob
8th GRADE — Boysen, Brock; Marshall, Emma; Wilcox, Logan
7th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Johnke, Brody
———
2nd Quarter “B” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.00 or better
with no grade below a “C”
SENIORS — Erickson, Bella; Hummel, Olivia; Norris, Korie; Rosencranz, Shelby
JUNIORS — Anderson, Christian; Johnke, Dawson; Johnson, Mason; Libby, Conner; Logue, Abby; Mellem, Megan; Vrbka, Trinity
SOPHOMORES — Brewer-Highland, Zoey; Dahlerup, Chase; Hauger, Peter; Hill, Kyra; Learing, Macie; Libby, Garrett; Tallman, Justin
FRESHMEN — Thompson, Elsey
8th GRADE — Aune, Olivia; Hansen, Jens; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Lyngstad, Brenna; Orr, Hailey; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn; Rudd, Natalie
7th GRADE — Girard, Natalie; Hoxeng, Savanna; Logue, Gianna; Mews, Lydian
———
1st Semester “A” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.50 or better
with no grade below a “B”
SENIORS — Bahm, Dieken; McDonald, Emma; Mohr, McKenna; Nelson, Benjamin
JUNIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Willa; Heirigs, Sydney; Knodel, Katie; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Mork, McKenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell
SOPHOMORES — Broderson, Clay; Hill, Kyra; Kribell, Kylie; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel; Taylor, Kameran
FRESHMEN — Anderson, Zoey; Flynn, Emerson; Girard, Benjamin; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob
8th GRADE — Boysen, Brock; Marshall, Emma; Orr, Hailey; Wilcox, Logan
7th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Hoxeng, Savanna; Johnke, Brody
———
1st Semester “B” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.00 or better
with no grade below a “C”
SENIORS — Andersen, Kayla; Erickson, Bella; Norris, Korie; Rosencranz, Shelby; Spangler, Zain
JUNIORS — Anderson, Christian; Johnke, Dawson; Johnson, Mason; Libby, Conner; Logue, Abby; Mellem, Megan; Vrbka, Trinity
SOPHOMORES — Dahlerup, Chase; Learing, Macie; Libby, Garrett; Zurcher, Kylie
FRESHMEN — Hewer, Gage; McDonald, Quinn; Thompson, Elsey
8th GRADE — Hansen, Jens; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Lyngstad, Brenna; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn
7th GRADE — Girard, Natalie; Hansen, Noah; Logue, Gianna; Mews, Lydian
