SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

BROOKINGS — The following students graduated after the summer and fall 2020 semesters at South Dakota State University. The students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.

The names of honor graduates marked with WH designate graduation with honor; WHH, With Highest Honor; CL, Cum Laude; MCL, Magna Cum Laude; and SCL, Summa Cum Laude.

Overall, students from 32 states, the District of Columbia and 19 nations graduated in the summer and fall 2020 semesters.

Several students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.

———

College Codes:

SAFES — College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

SAHSS — College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

SEHS — College of Education and Human Sciences

SENGR — Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

SGS — Graduate School

SNS — College of Natural Sciences

SNURS — College of Nursing

SPAHP — College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions

———

• Beresford — Angela Lee Jensen, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Breanna Marie Swee, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS

• Dakota Dunes — Marisa Nicole Schulz, SCL, Bachelor of Science, SENGR, and Bachelor of Science, SENGR

• Freeman — Benjamin Joel Brockmueller, Master of Science, SGS

• Marion — Tory Jaymes Arbach, Bachelor of Science, SAHSS

• Parker — Kordell Thomas Buyck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Pierce Eli Plucker, Bachelor of Science, SAHSS; Tiadra Jon Simmermon, Bachelor of Science, SPAHP

• Parkston — Brooke A. Bigge, MCL, Bachelor of Music Education, SAHSS

• Springfield — Heather Reilly Branton, Bachelor of General Studies, SAHSS

• Vermillion — Brett Michael Bye, Associate of Science, SAFES; Emily Marie Schmitz, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Stephanie Marie Warnke, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS

• Wagner — Hunter Scott Jack Hewitt, Bachelor of Science, SEHS

• Wynot, Neb. — Jalen Ryan Wieseler, Bachelor of Science, SAFES

• Yankton — Brianna Noel Rhea Benjamin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Britney Anne Bradwisch, MCL, Bachelor of Science, SEHS; Katie Rodig, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS

IRENE-WAKONDA

2nd Quarter “A” Honor Roll

Grade point average of 3.50 or better

with no grade below a “B”

SENIORS — Andersen, Kayla; Bahm, Dieken; McDonald, Emma; Mohr, McKenna; Nelson, Benjamin; Spangler, Zain

JUNIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Willa; Heirigs, Sydney; Knodel, Katie; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Mork, McKenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell

SOPHOMORES — Broderson, Clay; Kribell, Kylie; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel; Taylor, Kameran

FRESHMEN — Anderson, Zoey; Flynn, Emerson; Girard, Benjamin; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; McDonald, Quinn; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob

8th GRADE — Boysen, Brock; Marshall, Emma; Wilcox, Logan

7th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Johnke, Brody

———

2nd Quarter “B” Honor Roll

Grade point average of 3.00 or better

with no grade below a “C”

SENIORS — Erickson, Bella; Hummel, Olivia; Norris, Korie; Rosencranz, Shelby

JUNIORS — Anderson, Christian; Johnke, Dawson; Johnson, Mason; Libby, Conner; Logue, Abby; Mellem, Megan; Vrbka, Trinity

SOPHOMORES — Brewer-Highland, Zoey; Dahlerup, Chase; Hauger, Peter; Hill, Kyra; Learing, Macie; Libby, Garrett; Tallman, Justin

FRESHMEN — Thompson, Elsey

8th GRADE — Aune, Olivia; Hansen, Jens; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Lyngstad, Brenna; Orr, Hailey; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn; Rudd, Natalie

7th GRADE — Girard, Natalie; Hoxeng, Savanna; Logue, Gianna; Mews, Lydian

———

1st Semester “A” Honor Roll

Grade point average of 3.50 or better

with no grade below a “B”

SENIORS — Bahm, Dieken; McDonald, Emma; Mohr, McKenna; Nelson, Benjamin

JUNIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Willa; Heirigs, Sydney; Knodel, Katie; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Mork, McKenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell

SOPHOMORES — Broderson, Clay; Hill, Kyra; Kribell, Kylie; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel; Taylor, Kameran

FRESHMEN — Anderson, Zoey; Flynn, Emerson; Girard, Benjamin; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob

8th GRADE — Boysen, Brock; Marshall, Emma; Orr, Hailey; Wilcox, Logan

7th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Hoxeng, Savanna; Johnke, Brody

———

1st Semester “B” Honor Roll

Grade point average of 3.00 or better

with no grade below a “C”

SENIORS — Andersen, Kayla; Erickson, Bella; Norris, Korie; Rosencranz, Shelby; Spangler, Zain

JUNIORS — Anderson, Christian; Johnke, Dawson; Johnson, Mason; Libby, Conner; Logue, Abby; Mellem, Megan; Vrbka, Trinity

SOPHOMORES — Dahlerup, Chase; Learing, Macie; Libby, Garrett; Zurcher, Kylie

FRESHMEN — Hewer, Gage; McDonald, Quinn; Thompson, Elsey

8th GRADE — Hansen, Jens; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Lyngstad, Brenna; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn

7th GRADE — Girard, Natalie; Hansen, Noah; Logue, Gianna; Mews, Lydian

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.