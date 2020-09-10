FORDYCE, Neb. — Schiferl’s WJ Ranch will hold a Cowboy Church Service on Sunday morning, Sept 13, at 10:30 a.m.
Hear the news of hope as God’s Word is presented through message and song in a unique country setting. All are welcome.
WJ Ranch is located 7 miles south and 1/2 mile east of Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.