PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Sept.19-23, Adult Education and Family Literacy Week in South Dakota.

The goal of this week is to increase public awareness of how adult education and family literacy supports jobs and higher wages, benefits the economy and business productivity, and helps our residents reach their full potential to achieve stable employment.

