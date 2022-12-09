Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Dec. 10, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Blackwater Falls” by Ausma Zehanat Khan
• “A Botanist’s Guide to Parties and Poisons” by Kate Khavari
• “A Christmas Deliverance” by Anne Perry
• “The Hand that Rocks the Ladle” by Tamar Myers
• “Heart of the Sun Warrior” by Sue Lynn Tan
• “The Lost Ticket” by Freya Sampson
• “Lucy on the Wild Side” by Kerry Rea
• “Lute” by Jennifer Thorne
• “The Magic Kingdom” by Russell Banks
• “Murder at Black Oaks” by Phillip Margolin
• “The Nanny” by Ruth Heald
• “The Only Child” by Kayte Nunn
• “The Picture Bride” by Lee Geum-Yi
• “The Prisoner” by B.A. Paris
• “A Restless Truth” by Freye Marske
• “The Revivalists” by Christopher M. Hood
• “Sign Here” by Claudia Lux
• “The Strange Inheritance of Leah Fern” by Rita Zoey Chin
• “Sunrise” by Susan May Warren
• “Thistlefoot” by GennaRose Nethercott
• “Welcome to the Game” by Craig Henderson
• “White Horse” by Erika T. Wurth
Nonfiction
• 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” form National Geographic
• “Blood and Ink” by Joe Pompeo
• “Can You Make That Gluten Free?” by Megan McKenna
• “Cooking with Mushrooms” by Andrea Gentl
• “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry
• “Home is the Road” by Diane Glancy
• “I Miss You” by Gioia Guerzoni
• “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
• “The Stargazer’s Atlas” from National Goegraphic
• “Surrender” by BONO
AUDIOBOOKS
• “The Blame Game” by Sandie Jones
• “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
• “The Choice” by Nora Roberts
• “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
LARGE PRINT
• “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boull
• “Queen of the Tiles” by Hanna Alkaf
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Ahmed Aziz’s Epic Year” by Nina Hamza
• “Cat Ninja: vol 1-4” by Matthew Cody
• “Dust & Grim” by Chuck Wendig
Nonfiction
• “All About Tornados” by Cody Crane
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “A Cat Called Waverley” by Debi Gliori
• “I Can Help” by Reem Faruqi
• “Our Table” by Peter H. Reynolds
• “Pinocchio” Disney graphic novel
• “’Twas Nochebuena” by Roseanne Greenfield Thong
• “Up” Disney graphic novel
Nonfiction
• “The Floating Field” by Scott Riley
• “Lego Minifigure: A Visual History”
• “Nicky & Vera” by Peter Sís
EASY WONDERBOOKS
• “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Andrea Beaty
• “Iggy Peck, Architect” by Andrea Beaty
• “Isobel Adds it Up” by Kristy Everington
• “Splat the Cat and the Obstacle Course” by Rob Scotton
