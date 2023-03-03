ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Feb. 21, 2023, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened with a prayer, Pledge of Allegiance, reciting of the Preamble and a moment of silence.
Seven officers answered roll call. Six other members introduced themselves.
Minutes from the January meeting were approved. Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Betty Adam, second by Sandy Johnson.
Reports: Cheers – Greetings were sent during the month. Americanism — Chairman reported that more teachers have shown an interest in having their students participate in the contest. Dictionaries — Dictionaries were delivered to five schools plus one home-schooled child and were very well received. Legislation — Arrangements have been made to have area legislators attend the March meeting. Girls State — Interviews for four girls were completed.
Attention was drawn to a recent news article about Yankton ALA member Ann Thompson. She was awarded the Outstanding Customer Service Award by the S.D. Dept. of Tourism.
Marlys List reported on the February Mid-Winter Conference. Topics included discussion of guidelines for district presidents, bills to advantage veterans being advanced during the legislative session, Camp Lejeune and the PACT Act, the importance of dates of approval for Community Care provided through the VA, the Millbank baseball project for which units are asked to help raise funds, a new logo for the ALA, and the $36,000 cost for meals provided during Girls State. During the sessions, attendees helped to tie 14 blankets which were distributed, along with thank you notes, to veterans and to Rapid City area soldiers who are being deployed.
Old Business: President Malena asked members to consider running for the office of president.
New Business: Announcement made for the District 8 meeting to be held in Springfield on April 1.
Payment of a bill was approved on motion by Gloria Pibal, second by Patty Johnson.
With no further business to come before the members, meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is March 21, 2023. Hostesses are Dorothy Johansen and Van Pace. Members are asked to invite American Legion members to attend the meeting which will feature reports from area legislators.
