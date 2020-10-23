SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), which represents Long Term Care Centers across South Dakota, held its virtual Annual Fall Convention Sept. 22-24, 2020.
SDHCA takes pride in awarding the following individuals for their exceptional service and dedicated commitment to the long term care profession.
The following South Dakota individuals were recognized and honored at the SDHCA 69th Annual Fall Convention Awards Presentation.
• Assisted Living Administrator of the Year Award – Mary Beth Grape, Dow Rummel Village South Assisted Living, Sioux Falls
• Administrator of the Year Award — Carey Brenner, Firesteel Healthcare Center, Mitchell
• Young Adult Volunteer — Holliday Thorton, Good Samaritan Society, New Underwood
• Adult Volunteer — Ann Deckert, Tieszen Memorial Home, Inc, Marion
• Group Volunteer — Sunday Worship Group, Aberdeen Health & Rehab, Aberdeen
• Activity Coordinator Award — Cathy Rensberger, Wilmot Care Center
• Dietary Award — Sheryl Gravatt, Lake Andes Senior Living, Lake Andes
• Nursing Award — Caroline Andersen, Tieszen Memorial Home, Inc, Marion
• Social Service Award — Stacie Volesky, Avantara Watertown
• Scholarship Recipient — Ashely E. Sanchez, Avantara Redfield
• Millie E. Olson Award of the Year — Tonya Petersen, Prairie View Healthcare Center, Woonsocket
• Bronze Commitment to Quality Awards – Avantara Groton; Avantara Mountain View, Rapid City; Firesteel Healthcare Center, Mitchell; Fountain Springs Healthcare Center, Rapid City
• Silver Achievement in Quality Awards — Avantara Watertown
• Service Award — LaVonne Furman, Britton
• Past President Award — Marty Davis, EmpRes, Black Hawk
The SDHCA would like to congratulate all the award winners who are very dedicated individuals with one goal in mind, “to serve the residents we care for.”
Mark B. Deak, SDHCA executive director, stated, “Congratulations to our award recipients and all South Dakota’s long term caregivers who continue to strive every day, even during these unprecedented times, to provide the quality of care that our elderly and disabled South Dakotans expect and deserve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.