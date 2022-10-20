KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, opened and closed in ritualistic form.
WM Koepp gave a report on Grand Chapter, held in Pierre, October 6-8. Richard Buechler was recognized at that event on the 50-year anniversary of his serving as Worthy Grand Patron.
Election of Officers for the coming year was held. Sue Koepp will continue as Worthy Matron, Richard Buechler will be Worthy Patron, Carol Frey will serve as Secretary/Treasurer, and Brenda Bryan will be Conductress. Other elected and appointed officers will continue in the stations they now hold.
WM Koepp was awarded her 60-year membership pin by Associate Matron Kathryn Buechler and Associate Patron Don Koepp.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield. Three birthdays and one wedding anniversary were noted.
Following the meeting, members gathered at Pizza Ranch Restaurant for a no-host luncheon.
The next regular meeting will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m., and will include installation of officers. It will be followed by a no-host luncheon.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with three people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, two from Yankton and one from Sioux Falls. Vice President-Education Janice Stone called the meeting to order. Jeremy Skrenes gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Vernon Arens who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jeremy Skrenes gave the word of the day, “gingerly,” which means very cautious or careful. Jeremy Skrenes gave a 3-minute prerecorded speech titled “TicTok for Toastmaster Roles.” Janice Stone conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to questions related to “how has your Toastmaster skills affected your life.” Dan Klimisch was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Steve Hamilton evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Kevin Buhl who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jeremy Skrenes who reported on use of the word of the day “gingerly” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Kevin Buhl who reported on speaking times; vote counter Kevin Buhl tallied votes for the best table topics response.
Toastmaster Vernon Arens presented virtual trophies to Jeremy Skrenes for best speaker, Steve Hamilton for best evaluator, and Dan Klimisch for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Janice Stone. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Sixteen members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a potluck supper meeting on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Vermillion and Yankton.
Prior to the meeting, George Munn demonstrated his virtual reality (VR) flight simulator in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport Oct. 14-16. The simulator included a VR headset using MSFS 2020 and X-plane II flight simulator on a very fast computer with a high-end graphics card that produced super amazing VR flight experiences. Twelve members and guests from Mission Hill, Vermillion and Yankton stopped by to check out the flight simulator.
President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Marie Anne Ben gave the treasurer’s report. A Holiday Party is planned for Dec. 11. Sharing our Young Eagle credits for tuition assistance for a young person to attend Air Academy in Oshkosh, Wis., was discussed for a candidate being sponsored by Siouxland EAA Chapter 291.
The next YRAA meeting will be a potluck set for Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.