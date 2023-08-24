TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Sat., Aug. 12, 2023. The meeting was called to order by President Pat Acklie-Roth who called on Jeremy Skrenes to give the Invocation and lead the Pledge to the flag.
TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Sat., Aug. 12, 2023. The meeting was called to order by President Pat Acklie-Roth who called on Jeremy Skrenes to give the Invocation and lead the Pledge to the flag.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. Wilcox called on the General Evaluator, Walter Rentsch to introduce his evaluation team as follows: Grammarian Kevin Buhl, who gave the word for the day “engender,” meaning to cause to exist or bring on, induce or invoke. Speech Evaluator Vernon Arens, Ah Counter Steve Hamilton and Timer, Pat Acklie-Roth.
Wilcox introduced the assigned speaker for the day Janice Stone, with her 6- to 8-minute speech titled “Backyard Medicine.”
Following the speech, Wilcox introduced the Table Topics Chairperson, Jana Lane, to lead the impromptu speaking portion of the meeting.
Walter Rentsch then continued the meeting with his evaluation team. He called on Vernon to evaluate Janice Stone’s speech. Kevin Buhl gave the Grammarian report, Steve Hamilton the Ah counter report and Pat Acklie-Roth the timers report. Walter Rentsch evaluated all the evaluators and the meeting as a whole. He returned the meeting to Toastmaster Roy Wilcox, who introduced the winners for the meeting: Best Speaker, Janice Stone; Best Evaluator Vernon Arens and a tie for best Table Topics, Kevin Buhl and Jeremy Skrenes.
President Pat Acklie-Roth closed out the meeting with a review of assignments for the next meeting presented by VP-Education, Janice Stone which will be Aug. 26, as there will not be a meeting on Aug. 19th weekend, due to Riverboat Days. Then President Pat Acklie-Roth shared information on the upcoming Toastmasters International Convention
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting, held at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your computer, I-Pad or I-Phone and call a member of the club to get the meeting ID and passcode to join the meeting. For more information on Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.