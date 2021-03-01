GROW South Dakota has joined Neighborworks® America to launch the Stop Home Scams Initiative to protect consumers against foreclosure and eviction fraud.
StopHomeScams is a national public education campaign led by Neighborworks® America with support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, National Fair Housing Alliance, and National Foundation for Credit Counseling designed to help protect consumers by empowering them to act and protect their home and community from scammers. The goal is for consumers to know the signs, get the facts and stop home scams.
The economic impact of COVID-19 has made housing security even more uncertain for many Americans. With a patchwork of forbearance and rental assistance programs scheduled to end and up to 21% of renters at risk of eviction, many families are seeking solutions and finding themselves at risk of being taken advantage of through questionable programs and unscrupulous actors until it is too late.
“We want to emphasize how important it is for consumers to know the signs of a housing scam and quickly report any scam activities,” said Marietta Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of Neighborworks® America. “The Stop Home Scams initiative is making it easier for homeowners and renters in distress to protect themselves and help shut down scammers.”
Here are three key consumer tips for avoiding scammers — find more information and guidance on StopHomeScams.org:
• Avoid promises of success or anyone who guarantees to assist with payment or prevent foreclosure or eviction.
• Avoid companies that tell you to stop paying your rent or mortgage. Being told to stop paying is a sure sign of a scam.
• Reach out to your landlord or mortgage company when you are struggling with your monthly payments to ask any questions or share concerns about your home.
• Access StopHomeScams.org to find educational resources to help recognize and report a housing scam. In addition to scam awareness tips, the website provides links to state and national partner resources to support consumers and help them find assistance for their individual needs.
“We believe this effort to prevent housing scams is particularly important during a time when far too many families, including people of color impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, are facing financial challenges,” said Eileen Fitzgerald, head of housing affordability philanthropy with the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Protecting people from being compromised by scam attempts is important to helping keep people housed in a safe and affordable place they can call home.”
As a NeighborWorks network member, GROW South Dakota is spreading the word and will educate consumers and conduct outreach efforts to community groups and residents across South Dakota. StopHomeScams.org offers inclusive, consumer-friendly tools and resources.
“StopHomeScams.org is based on the belief that knowledge and action are the best defense against falling prey to scammers,” said Rodriguez. “That is why it was so important for NeighborWorks and our partners, like the Wells Fargo Foundation, to come together to help consumers, especially those most vulnerable at this time, with the tools they need to minimize their risk and stop scammers in their tracks. COVID-19 has proven to exacerbate scam activity, and consumers must empower themselves and protect their homes.”
For more information, visit www.StopHomeScams.org.
