I have a 2018 Nissan Altima and recently hit a curb with my back tire at probably 35 mph.
It blew the tire. Since all four of my tires had low tread, I ended up buying four new tires.
But now, when I drive, I can feel a very slight vibration through the steering wheel and hear a recurring noise that matches the timing of the vibration. It a continuous low, repeating noise, like “woomp-woomp.” It’s not really noticeable to a passenger, but it is to me when I’m driving.
I have had two different shops say they don’t know what it is. They both said it was not an axle issue. Ideas?
Thanks. — Paul
It sounds like when you were speeding away from that bank heist, Paul, and hit a curb at 35 mph, you bent that rear wheel.
Normally, a bent rear wheel doesn’t send a vibration through the steering wheel, but I think I can explain why it’s happening.
You went to the tire shop and they removed all four of your wheels, and rolled them over to the tire machine. They mounted the new tires, and then rolled them all back to the car. And when they put the wheels back on the car, the bent rear wheel ended up on the front.
Your symptoms are classic. So I’d go back to the shop that installed your tires. You’ll have to pay them, since they didn’t do anything wrong, and you’re the one who hit the curb.
But they can try putting each front wheel on the balance machine and spinning it manually. And if they hold a pencil or flat surface against the rim as it turns, they might be able to see where it’s bent.
If they can’t figure it out that way, they can just swap the wheels — moving the front wheels to the back.
And if the noise and vibration go away once the bent wheel is at the back, you’re all done, Paul.
It’s not really dangerous. As long as you can’t feel it, and the tire is holding air, leaving a slightly bent wheel on the rear is an acceptable solution.
But if the car continues to vibrate with the bent wheel at the back, then you’ll need to find someone to straighten the wheel, or you’ll have to replace it. Replacing it will hurt a bit, Paul. But, from the wheel’s perspective, so did hitting that curb at 35 mph.
