PIERRE — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety wants drivers to make sure this Memorial Day holiday weekend is remembered for all the right seasons.
The Highway Patrol will participate in two major safety projects during the holiday period. One is Operation Safe which will mean more troopers on state roads monitoring traffic and enforcing state laws. The second is a Border to Border campaign that will involve highways patrols from surrounding states.
“Both of these campaigns are cooperative efforts where we are working together to keep people safe,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “Our goal is to be highly visible on the roadways, encouraging safety belt use and working to ensure a safe Memorial Day holiday for those on the roadways.”
The Office of Highway Safety reported that last year during the Memorial Day holiday, there were 116 motor vehicle crashes resulting in two deaths and 30 injuries. So far this year, motor vehicle fatalities are up in South Dakota compared to the same time last year. Speed, alcohol and not wearing a seat belt continue to be leading factors in most of the state’s motor vehicle fatalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.