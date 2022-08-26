Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Aug. 27, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Abduction of Pretty Penny” by Leonard Goldberg
• “Backstory” by William L. Myers, Jr.
• “The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street” by Karen White
• “December ‘41” by William Martin
• “Dragons of Deceit” by Margaret Weis
• “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell
• “From Bad to Cursed” by Lana Harper
• “Gated Prey” by Lee Goldberg
• “The Grief of Stones” by Katherine Addison
• “Groupies” by Sarah Priscus
• “Hawk Mountain” by Conner Habib
• “The Housekeeper” by Joy Fielding
• “The Last Housewife” by Ashley Winstead
• “Mr. Perfect on Paper” by Jean Meltzer
• “The Murder of Mr. Wickham” by Claudia Gray
• “Playing with Fire” by Kiki Swinson
• “Point Last Seen” by Christina Dodd
• “The Red Canoe” by Wayne Johnson
• “Round Up the Usual Peacocks” by Donna Andrews
• “The Stand-In” by Lily Chu
• “The Truth about Ben and June” by Alex Kiester
———
Nonfiction
• “The Community” by N. Jamiyla Chisholm
• “The Fifth Act” by Elliot Ackerman
• “From the Horse’s Point of View” by Andrea Kutsch
• “The King’s Shadow” by Edmund Richardson
• “Notable Native People” by Adrienne Keene
• “Salads are More than Leaves.” By Elena Silcock
LARGE PRINT
• “Deadly Target” by Elizabeth Goddard
• “The House at Mermaid’s Cove” by Lindsay Jayne Ashford
• “Samuel’s Return” by Susan Lantz Simpson
AUDIOBOOKS
• “The Cherokee Trail” by Louis L’Amour
• “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell
• “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
• “The Home-wreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews
• “Overkill” by Sandra Brown
• “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Blazewrath Games” by Amparo Ortiz
• “Heat Wave” by TJ Klune
• “Lucas on the Line” by Suyi Davies
• “Remember Me” by Estelle Laure
———
Nonfiction
• “American Shoes” by Rosemarie Lengsfeld Turke
• “Inheritance: A Visual Poem” by Elizabeth Acevedo
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bad Kitty Gets a Phone” by Nick Bruel
• “Dear Beast” graphic novels #1-4 by Dori Hillstad Butler
• “Frankenstein Doesn’t Plant Petunias” graphic novel by Pearl Low
• “Ginger Mancino, Kid Comedian” by Wendi Aarons
• “The Language of Seabirds” by Will Taylor
• “The Magical Imperfect” by Chris Baron
• “Owly: Time to be Brave” by Andy Runton
• “Small Town Pride” by Phil Stamper
———
Nonfiction
• “The Secret Signs of Nature” by Craig Caudill
• “Steam Tales: Alice in Wonderland” adaptation by Katie Dicker
• “Steam Tales: Around the World in 80 Days” adaptation by Katie Dicker
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bad Kitty Does Not Like Video Games” by Nick Bruel
• “Cold Turkey” by Corey Rosen Schwartz
• “Friends are Friends Forever” by Dane Liu
• “Hello Preschool!” by Priscilla Burris
• “Hop at Swimming Class” by Esther van den Berg
• “Louis” board book by Tom Lichtenheld
• “The Night the Saints Saved Christmas” by Gracie Jagla
———
Nonfiction
• “Cher Ami” by Mélisande Potter
• “Kamala Harris” by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
• “The Sweetest Scoop” by Lisa Robinson
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
