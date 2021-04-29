WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College will hold three graduation ceremonies on May 8 to celebrate Class of 2021 and Class of 2020 graduates. There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. to mark the graduation of master’s candidates from the classes of 2020 and 2021. Class of 2021 undergraduate students will graduate at 1 p.m. Class of 2020 bachelor’s degree graduates will be celebrated at 4 p.m. All of the ceremonies will take place in the college’s historic Willow Bowl amphitheater unless inclement weather forces the ceremonies indoors to Rice Auditorium.
The graduate ceremony will confer 212 degrees on students in the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, and Education Specialist programs. The event will also mark the graduation of 44 members of the spring and winter 2020 classes who were not able to participate in a ceremony due to COVID-19.
The graduate ceremony will feature master’s candidate Tia Jones of Omaha, Neb., delivering the invocation; Carter “Cap” Peterson delivering greetings from the Nebraska State College System; and remarks by master’s candidates Kelly Legler of Wayne, Neb., and Lisa Ryan of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
The undergraduate ceremony at 1 p.m. will confer 444 undergraduate degrees and will feature bachelor’s candidate Linnea Lee Vogel of Palmer, Neb., delivering the invocation; Carter “Cap” Peterson delivering greetings from the Nebraska State College System; presentation of the State Nebraska Bank & Trust Teaching Excellence Award to Dr. Dan Miller; recognition of honored retiring faculty Dr. Andrew Alexander, Dr. Vaughn Benson, and Dr. Craig Pease; and remarks by Dr. Vaughn Benson, who is receiving the Wayne State Foundation Alumni Achievement Award.
The undergraduate ceremony at 4 p.m. will celebrate 86 members of the class of 2020 and will feature greetings from Carter “Cap” Peterson on behalf of the Nebraska State College System; and remarks by Class of 2020 graduates Dwight Brabec of Clarkson, Neb., Sarah Nicole Kreber of Omaha, Neb., and Courtney Schnitzler of Omaha, Neb. The College is holding this special event for students who wished to come back for a graduation ceremony due to the cancellation of the spring 2020 commencement due to COVID-19.
Audience members are encouraged to wear masks at the ceremonies if social distancing is not possible. Tickets will be required for entry to the events if the ceremonies are moved to Rice Auditorium due to weather.
Graduates appear below, plan 1 = major, plan 2= minor if in italics or second major, plan 3 = 2nd minor
• Bloomfield: Amber Bruegman — UGRD, Spring 2021, Human Service Counseling; Devin Hingst, UGRD, Spring 2021, Life Sciences/Biology, Environmental Studies; Anthony Warrior —UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Management, Business Administration/Human Resource Management
• Coleridge: Matthew Dunn — UGRD, Spring 2021, Criminal Justice, Spanish; Katie Leapley —UGRD, Spring 2021, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6; Tiffany Sabey, UGRD, Spring 2021, Criminal Justice, Human Services
• Concord: Tyler Surber — UGRD, Summer 2021, Interdisciplinary Studies-Business and Marketing in Music; Jennifer Juracek —GRAD, Summer 2021, Counselor Education/Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Samuel Morrill — UGRD, Spring 2021, Mathematics Education, Coaching
• Crofton: Mariah Dendinger — UGRD, Spring 2021, Mathematics Education, Business Administration; Jessie Fokken — UGRD, Spring 2021, Special Education Generalist K-12, Art; Addie Rossman — GRAD, Spring 2021, School Counseling 7-12
• Hartington: Austin Creamer — UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Agri-Business, Business Administration/Economics; Michaela Derickson — UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Marketing, History; Lauren Hahne — UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Finance, Business Administration/Agri-Business, Business Administration/Economics; Lauren Mecseji — GRAD, Spring 2021, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Family & Consumer Sciences; Brooklynn Noecker — UGRD, Spring 2021, Elementary Education; Sophia Noecker — UGRD, Summer 2021, Business Administration/Marketing, Biology
• Laurel: Logan Hansen — UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Management; Shelby Krie — UGRD, Spring 2021, Family & Consumer Sciences/Interior Design, Merchandising & Design; Jayden Reifenrath — UGRD, Spring 2021, Criminal Justice, Exercise Science
• Niobrara: Cade Kalkowski — UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Agri-Business
• Ponca: Melissa Waterbury — UGRD, Spring 2021, Criminal Justice, Interdisciplinary Studies-Child and Family Services
• Randolph: Landyn Anderson — UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Office Administration, Business Administration/Human Resource Management; Sarah Aschoff — UGRD, Spring 2021, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3; Melissa Davis — GRAD, Spring 2021, Business Administration; Colten Korth — UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Finance; Logan Nordhues — UGRD, Spring 2021, Applied Human/Sport Physiology; Andrew Schnoor — UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Finance
• Verdigre: Jace Forker — UGRD, Spring 2021, Elementary Education, Early Childhood Education PK-3
• Wausa: Kristine Kumm — UGRD, Spring 2021, Business Administration/Agri-Business; Dawson Wamberg — UGRD, Spring 2021, Computer Information Systems/Programmer-Analyst, Business Administration
• Wynot: Carissa Kuchta — UGRD, Spring 2021, Elementary Education, Reading/Writing PK-6; Katie Steffen — GRAD, Spring 2021, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Cross-Curricular Education
• Dakota Dunes: Brianna Fowler — GRAD, Spring 2021, School Administration PK-12
• Yankton: Shannon McDonald — UGRD, Spring 2021, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education 5-9, Reading/Writing PK-6
