I recently participated in the ordination service of a new pastor. A common practice during an ordination is for participating pastors to share a Scripture passage and a word of encouragement for the new pastor. One pastor shared these words from Jesus, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls” (Matthew 11:28-29 ESV). The pastor’s word of encouragement to the new pastor was this simple message: “Pastors need the Gospel, too.”
That was something I needed to hear and be reminded of, too, because, well — I’m tired. Like many of you, I’m tired of the coronavirus; I’m tired of economic distress; I’m tired of racial tensions; I’m tired of politics; I’m tired of the media; I’m tired of social media; I’m tired of making constant adjustments; I’m tired of the uncertainties of what lies ahead in the days, weeks, and months to come, and what new problems tomorrow will bring. I’m tired.
But as wearisome as all these difficulties are, we have a bigger problem than COVID or any of the world’s other troubles — the problem of sin. Sin and its consequences (including all of the above problems and then some) is what causes our weariness.
The only place that we can find true rest for our weary souls is in Jesus. Jesus came into this world to carry the burden of our sin. Jesus died on the cross to crucify our sins with Him for our forgiveness. Jesus rose from the dead to rescue all who believe in Him from the burden of death. Jesus promised to come again to restore His creation in the new heavens and earth where suffering will be no more. So Jesus says, “Come to ME...and I will give you rest.”
Notice what He does not say. He doesn’t say, “Turn to your country or government,” He doesn’t say, “Turn to CNN or Fox News,” He doesn’t say, “Turn to medical experts or financial advisors,” He doesn’t say, “Turn to entertainment or sports — and you will find rest.” Yes, these things can perhaps provide a temporary respite, but none of them will ever provide true peace and rest. Such things will only continue to make us tired.
So Jesus says, “Come to ME…and you will find rest for your souls.” True peace and rest can only be found in Jesus and His Word. No matter what troubles arise, the fact remains that Christ is crucified, Christ is risen, and Christ is coming again. That is the Gospel message that we all need for our weary souls.
