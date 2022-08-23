For students with allergies and asthma, back to school means more than getting their backpacks filled with paper, pencils, and any needed odds and ends. Keeping your child safe and healthy involves creating a proactive plan to be implemented both at home and at school. Allergy doctors refer to these plans as “control programs” because the goal is prevention and control.

Food allergies can cause anaphylaxis, the total body allergic reaction with shortness of breath, hives, low blood pressure, vomiting, diarrhea, and potentially death. Avoidance is the treatment. If an accident happens and the student starts to react, it is imperative that epinephrine is given and the student is taken to the emergency room for ongoing care. A local, itchy reaction can occur if the allergic student touches the food and the more serious reaction, anaphylaxis can occur if the food is eaten.

