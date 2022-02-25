KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, opened and closed in ritualistic form.
Members were reminded that future meetings will be held at 10:30 a.m. to adhere to chapter’s bylaws. Marshall Scott Bormann reported on renovations being done to the Masonic Temple.
WM Koepp presented Organist James Frey with a certificate notifying him he has been appointed Grand Representative of Oklahoma in South Dakota. She presented Conductress Brenda Bryan with a certificate notifying her she has been appointed Grand Representative of Nova Scotia and St. Edward’s Island in South Dakota. Both representatives received Grand Honors from the chapter.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield. The chapter recognized four January and February birthdays and the 70th wedding anniversary of Worthy Patron Richard and Associate Matron Katherine Buechler, Scotland.
Following the meeting, members gathered at Mexico Viejo for a no-host luncheon.
The next regular meeting will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a no-host luncheon.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Seventeen members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a “Valentine’s Day” potluck meeting on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Allen, Creighton, Elk Point, Tyndall, Vermillion, and Yankton.
President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the treasurer’s report in Jo Wohlenberg’s absence. The secretary’s report of the Jan. 16 meeting was published in the February newsletter. No one offered any corrections or changes. The YRAA currently has 89 members.
Mark Westerman passed out EAA Chapter Service Awards and lapel/cap pins for EAA Yankton Chapter 1029 officers in 2021: President Alan Fenner, Vice President Chris Nelson, Secretary/Membership Coordinator/Newsletter Editor/Young Eagles Coordinator Steve Hamilton, Treasurer Jo Wohlenberg, and Young Eagles Coordinator John Lillevold.
Mark Westerman opened the discussion of the YRAA joining the Avgas Coalition. The Avgas Coalition is a group of dedicated organizations aligned on a smart transition to unleaded aviation fuel as part of a meaningful and proactive pathway to achieve cleaner skies.
Kim McLaury mentioned that GAMA (General Aviation Manufacturers Association) had done a lot of research toward developing an unleaded fuel over the years. John Lillevold commented that one of the problems with developing a replacement unleaded fuel for 100LL, was the myriad of engines and airframe combinations that might have to be tested with a new fuel. The YRAA members voted to join the Avgas Coalition.
In other news, Peter Mariniello said that a Mooney crashed through a fence today at Crete Airport.
The next YRAA meeting is set for March 20 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and four people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls, two from Yankton, one from South Padre Island, Texas.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Jana Lane gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Mike Villanueva who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Mike Villanueva gave the word of the day, “elated,” which means to make someone happy or marked by high spirits. Pat Achlie-Roth gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from Pathways — Dynamic Leadership (Level 3), Inspire your audience, titled “Why you should become a Winter Texan.” Roy Wilcox gave a 5- to 7-minutes speech from Pathways — Dynamic Leadership (Level 1) Ice Breaker, titled “Do Your Part.” Jeremy Skrenes conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to a variety of questions about the Winter Olympics. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Walter Rentsch evaluated Pat Achlie-Roth’s speech, and Steve Hamilton evaluated Roy Wilcox’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jana Lane who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Mike Villanueva who reported on use of the word of the day “elated” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Vernon Arens who reported on speaking times; vote counter Walter Rentsch who reported on the winners of the speech, table topics, and evaluation portions of the meeting; and joke master Jeremy Skrenes.
Toastmaster Mike Villanueva presented virtual trophies to Roy Wilcox for best speaker, Walter Rentsch for best evaluator, and Steve Hamilton for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. The next meeting is set for Feb. 26. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange members were introduced to the practice of sound healing and meditation with a singing bowl demonstration at Monday’s (Feb. 21, 2022) Interchange meeting. Heather Brockmoller, owner of Heady Heart Healing Arts, showed how she uses a hand-hammered Tibetan sound bowl as a meditation and relaxation technique in one of her classes.
President, Kathy Quinlivan, opened the meeting with announcements before Brockmoller’s presentation.
Quinlivan announced that the Mount Marty University Interchange scholarship application period is open until April 15. Interchange members, children or grandchildren of members, and YHS students who apply, complete essay, and meet criteria will receive priority. Interested students should contact Mount Marty University or Interchange for an application.
Interchange will collaborate with Yankton Thrive to offer candidate forums for this spring’s elections. Tentative dates are March 28, 2022, and April 4, 2022. More information will be shared at a later date.
In addition, Quinlivan announced the approval of new member, Ashley Gullikson, Mount Marty University.
Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, encouraged members to visit the “Sit on It” collection of historic chairs before the end of the month. The March 4, 2022, Feed Your Mind noon program will feature Missouri National Recreational River Park Ranger, Dugan Smith’s presentation, “Buffalo Trunk.” He will discuss common uses of buffalo hides, bones and other parts of the buffalo.
Yankton native Brockmoller shared her personal story of teaching yoga in Yankton, discovering alternative meditation and relaxation forms, and deciding to open her own studio in downtown Yankton. Heady Heart Healing Arts is located at 215 Mulberry Street. Her current offerings include: yoga, meditation, breath work, and sound healing. Participants can join group classes, attend special events, or receive private coaching and personal services.
Brockmoller says that this space is meant for more than yoga. She is exploring other relaxation techniques and sees it as a community space open to others.
Contact Heady Heart Healing Arts at 605-622-0736 or see their Facebook page for class schedules and special events. Upcoming special events include a Despacho Ceremony on March 20, 2022 and a Beer Yoga event on April 1, 2022.
Julie Amsberry, Yankton Area Arts, will be hosting the Interchange meeting on Feb. 28, 2022.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Jeff May called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at RB Grillhouse. Joyce Stevens acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Danny Melena presented his word of the day “lethargic,” meaning “characterized by laziness or lack of energy.”
Jeff Kloucek presented her icebreaker speech “The Road I’m On.” Jeff shared the various roads he’s taken in life. From rodeo bull rider to farmer and much in between, Jeff gave us a glimpse into what has made him the man he is today.
Stan Sudbeck presented his speech “Tornado Alley.” Stan described how he’s not only seen many tornadoes in his lifetime but been very close to their mighty destruction and power.
As Table Topics master, Rhonda Hart asked Joyce Stevens, Ryan Lehan and Sheila Ulrich questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Steve Anderson evaluated Kloucek’s speech. Jan Schiferl evaluated Sudbeck’s speech.
Paige Westhoff, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Melena noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. He also noted uses of the word of the day.
Logan Leigh was timer and Derek VanHeek was jokemaster.
As General Evaluator, Gale Vogt evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best speaker award went to Jeff Kloucek. Best table topics award went to Sheila Ulrich. The best evaluator award winner was Jan Schiferl. Toastmaster May adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Feb. 21, 2022, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Wayne Brandt representing the American Legion spoke to the ALA members about holding a membership dinner this year. Consensus was to go ahead with the dinner to be held at the VFW post home on May 17th.
Five officers answered roll call. Four other members introduced themselves.
The minutes were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Dorothy Johansen, second by Patty Johnson.
Reports: Cheers — Chairman has sent birthday, sympathy and other greetings during the month. Dictionaries – Report will be presented next month. Membership — All but two members have submitted their dues. Girls State — Interviews of girls who have applied to attend Girls State will be held this week.
President Malena read a thank you from staff at the HSC for the gift bags that were delivered to them last October.
Marlys List reported on the recent Mid-Winter Conference. Of particular interest is the DTOM Veterans Ranch near Warner, SD which provides a safe place for hope, healing and recovery for military service members, veterans, and their families through the use of equine therapy free of charge. Other subjects addressed were the importance of making buddy check calls during the pandemic, the need for blood donations, the 21 bridges that have been named in honor of military veterans, and the new veterans cemetery located near Sioux Falls where 280 have been interred. A project to create Gold Star Family memorial monuments in both Sturgis and Sioux is being proposed. Attendees were encouraged to visit their Veteran’s Service Officers and offer their names as contacts for assisting veterans in need. Mention was also made of the success of the Boys State program; South Dakota has the highest per-capita participation in the country.
President Malena reminded members to keep track of their volunteer hours for reporting purposes, and she also mentioned the District 8 meeting on March 20 in Marion.
Bills were presented and approved for payment on motion by Patty Johnson, second by Dianne Bahn.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting is March 21, 2022. Area legislators will be present to report on the current legislative session. Members are asked to invite their spouses to attend. Hostesses are Dorothy Johansen and Van Pace.
