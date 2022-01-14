Bon Homme Yankton Electric 2022 Scholarships
TABOR — B-Y Electric is now taking applications for one $1,000 and two $500 academic scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. The Basin Electric Power Cooperative Scholarship is in its 31st consecutive year and is funded by Basin Electric Power Cooperative of Bismarck, North Dakota. B-Y Electric is offering the two additional $500 scholarships.
These scholarships are designed to recognize and encourage the academic and community achievements of the students in our area.
Applicants must be a dependent of an active B-Y Electric member and must be students enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate or graduate course of study at an accredited, two-year or four-year college, university or vocational technical school.
Scholarship recipients will be chosen on a combination of SAT/ACT scores, overall grade point average, work experience, participation in school and community activities, a personal statement of career goals, a written recommendation letter, and an essay relating to cooperative business.
For more information and for a scholarship application form, contact Bon Homme Yankton Electric, your school’s guidance counselor, or visit our website: www.byelectric.coop/scholarships.
Applications must be returned to Bon Homme Yankton Electric, PO Box 158, Tabor, SD 57063; or emailed to Jaclyn Arens at jarens@byelectric.com by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Winners will be announced in March 2022.
YANKTON MEDICAL CLINIC SCHOLARSHIPS
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. created a scholarship program 25 years ago to promote higher education and to provide resources for area students interested in health care. The application process for the academic year 2022-23 is currently open, and applications are due by March 18, 2022.
Five $1,000 scholarships are awarded to area high school students who will be majoring in a health care field. One $1,000 scholarship has been established for a student currently enrolled in a nursing, radiology, medical laboratory or respiratory therapist program at a college or university. The final scholarship program is for one Pillar III medical student at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in the amount of $5,000.
Students at high schools within the Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. service area, which includes high schools in South Dakota and Nebraska, are eligible to apply. Applicants must meet minimum GPA or ACT score, display active extracurricular activities and volunteerism, have an interest in health care or current major in specific fields and plan to return to within 50 miles of Yankton to work. A list of the eligible schools, as well as the full details and application for each scholarship, can be found at https://www.yanktonmedicalclinic.com/scholarships/.
The Yankton Medical Clinic Scholarship program was created with the clinic’s mission in mind to provide resources for students seeking higher education with a desire to return to the clinic service area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.