Early Spring Home And Garden Projects
ronstik/Adobe Stock

It’s been a long, snowy winter here in Yankton, and I have some early spring projects to help kickstart the growing season and add beautification and curb appeal to your home and garden.

Organic mulch, like cedar chips or shredded wood mulch, can be purchased in a wide variety of different dyed colors to match your landscaping and suit your preferences. Now is an ideal time to top dress a layer (around 2-4 inches) around your home. Wood mulch keeps weeds down, controls soil temperature, prevents soil erosion, turns into organic matter as it decomposes, and minimizes water evaporation. It’s also beneficial around trees and shrubs by preventing damage from weed eaters and mowers. If you have rock instead of mulch around your home or borders, early spring is a good time to take a powerful air blower and clean out leaves, sticks and debris that have blown in since fall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.